OAN alleges Newsmax is ‘leaning to the left’, noting that he declared Biden the winner over Trump





One America News (OAN) accused Newsmax of being a “leftist organization,” noting that conservative media threw former President Donald Trump “under the bus” in the 2020 presidential election.

Both conservative media have fought for pro-Trump viewers since the November election, as increasing numbers of conservatives shift from Fox News to the more right-wing media.

In a recent segment, OAN host and investigative reporter Pearson Sharp claimed that Newsmax projects an image of conservatism but failed to adequately support Trump amid this continued baseless claim that Widespread electoral fraud caused its electoral defeat for President Joe Biden.

An introductory segment voiceover from Sharp said, “Fox News abandoning its core viewers for an anti-Trump agenda, many look to OAN and Newsmax for a trusted source of information. However, as One America’s Pearson Sharp reports, digging into Newsmax’s background reveals an organization with surprisingly left-wing leadership. “

I promise you, this is the craziest, funniest news you’ll ever see. OAN, after calling Fox News anti-Trump, claims Newsmax is run secretly by leftists. Even their TV channels call themselves traitors! This is not satire! pic.twitter.com/8pqUTOGKjY

– Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 22, 2021

Sharp begins its segment on Newsmax by claiming that Fox News has moved to the left, abandoning its conservative viewers and forcing them into OAN and Newsmax.

“For a long time, the Conservatives could count on Fox News to get an honest view of what was going on, but as we saw in this last election, Fox jumped out of the ship and headed for waters of ‘a much darker blue,’ he said.

The host went on to claim that Newsmax’s decision to declare Biden as president, ignoring unverified voter fraud conspiracy theories, indicates the outlet is far from conservative.

“Then there was Newsmax, which likes to project a home image for conservative, right-wing or at the very least center-right news,” Sharp said. “A place where anyone who’s fed up with the increasingly left angles of Fox can find a new take on the news. But is it really?”

He added: “If you dig deeper into the Newsmax image of so-called conservative news, you will find a very different organization, a lot more left-wing. One of the best examples is how, in the last election, Newsmax threw out Trump under the bus and buckled up almost immediately, declaring Biden the next president, despite all evidence of massive fraud and without waiting for the contested battlefield states to complete their investigations. “

In February, the OAN accused Newsmax of engaging in “left-wing censorship” after Newsmax host Bob Sellers cut short an interview with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

At the time, OAN host Jenn Pellegrino aired a clip of Vendors Leaving the Set as Lindell pushed for electoral conspiracy theories. “This was not the first time Lindell has been muzzled while appearing on Newsmax,” Pellegraino said.

A recent OAN report accused Newsmax of ditching Trump and being a “leftist organization.” OAN / Screenshot







