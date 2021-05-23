Jokowi remembers his participation in Action 212, HNW: Mr. President demonstrates by shouting Takbir





Report by Tribunnews.com reporter Rizki Sandi Saputra TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) Hidayat Nur Wahid (HNW) referred to Volume III of the Islamic Defense Action Event held on December 2, 2016 or also known as the action name 212. At the time of the action, which gathered at least 2 million people, it also featured the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). In his recollections, HNW remembers the moment President Jokowi took the stage and shouted takbir. Also read: Invite the community to pray for Muslims in Palestine, Ketum PA 212: Knocking on Heaven’s Doors This statement was conveyed by HNW in its remarks to the Gathering and Halal Bi Halal Virtual DTN Alumni Brotherhood (PA 212), Saturday evening (5/22/2021). “I said: ‘Pak President, I’m sure this is the first time the president has attended a very big demonstration and for the first time I’m sure the president is demonstrating shouting takbir, Allahu Akbar,” said Hidayat Nur Wahid said in his speech. The prosperous Justice Party (PKS) politician continued that when President Jokowi was present for the action, conditions were fine. Also read: Hidayat Nur Wahid regretted the existence of archipelagic groups and individuals who supported Israel to colonize Palestine No damage to public facilities occurred, although many people were present during the action. “It turns out that everything is safe and peaceful, Mr President, there is no one to worry about, even the grass, none of them will be tarnished,” he said. Then in his speech, the former leader of the MPR RI Period 2004-2009 also compared it to a similar action held two days later, with the action title 412. Where the action, HNW said, violates the provisions of the law, there are even many actions of the masses causing damage. “Compared to the 412 which was made in Jalan Thamrin, only hundreds were present but damaged the park because it broke the law, but 212 did not,” he added. “So this is a contribution which, in my opinion, is important to always be refreshed,” he continued.







