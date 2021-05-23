Oppn criticizes PTI government for unrealistic GDP growth figures





ANI | Updated: May 23, 2021 8:06 AM IST

Islamabad / Lahore [Pakistan], May 23 (ANI): Pakistani opposition parties unanimously criticized Imran Khan’s government on Saturday over the expected growth rate of gross domestic product (GDP) which is estimated to reach 3.94 % for fiscal year 2020-2021. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, in a series of tweets, said the country’s growth rate was 5.8% during the PML-N tenure, but now the First A representative of the SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) objected to this figure being overestimated. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan, in its first year, had increased the initial figure from 1.9 percent to 3.3 percent. This year, too, they lied, “he said. Shahbaz also said that independent economists predicted a decline in real incomes of Pakistanis this year.” Therefore, the rate of growth – put forward by the PTI – this year is also unrealistic, which will be lower when revised, “he said. Shahbaz has said every week since February 05, prices have shown a 13 per cent increase.” Prices have gone up. increased 17 percent this week from last year, “he said. The PML-N chairman said middle-class households had suffered a severe setback as the rate of inflation was so high that food prices 14 percent, The News International reported. “Imran Khan only runs the country for his friends,” he said.

The opposition leader said the PTI had left five million people unemployed and 20 million in extreme poverty. “In a prosperous economy, inflation is low, employment is high, the government plans schools, hospitals and infrastructure. Where is our economy at?” Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PTI-led government has a unique talent for being “absolutely shameless when it boldly and brazenly misleads the people.” , rigged the numbers and stacked the statistics in their favor, Bilawal said in a statement. “Cheating on the economic numbers may feed the big egos of government, but it does not feed the people. These alleged facts and figures are tantamount to igniting the lived experience of people who are being crushed by Imran Khan’s economic failures,” The PPP chairman said that since the PTI formed government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa nearly ten years ago, poverty levels have increased exponentially, with figures showing that poverty rose from 9% to 27% today, The News International reported. The government previously estimated GDP growth of 2.1% for the outgoing fiscal year. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank , on the other hand, had predicted GDP growth of around 1.5% for the current fiscal year. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos