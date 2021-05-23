Amash warns against turning lawmakers like Cheney into ‘heroes’





Justin Amash Justin AmashCheney set to face anti-Trump GOP Biden: ‘Prince Philip gladly devoted himself to the British people’ Battle rages for vaccine passports MORE (L-Mich.) Said People Should Avoid Tagging Rep Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn Cheney Jedediah Bila, Fox & Friends Weekend Co-Host, Leaving The Network Cheney’s main challenger impregnated 14 at age 18 Republican politicians stick with Trump MORE (R-Wyo.) As some kind of hero, for his criticism of former President Trump Donald Trump Judge agrees to unseal 2020 ballots in Georgia County for Biden audit : ‘Simply Wrong’ for Trump DOJ to Search Journalists’ Phone Records Biden dismisses the UFO PLUS question, arguing the congressman could have spoken earlier.

In an interview on the Thursday episode of the podcast “The Ax Files” with CNNs David Axelrod David Axelrod Sally Yates: I never thought I would say, “ Yeah, go ahead Liz Cheney ” Symone Sanders ‘hurt’ d ‘rose to press secretary: Jen Psaki report says quiet part out loud about Joe Biden MORE, Amash said Cheney could have joined him when he warned the president’s approach could lead to things like violence, could lead to a lot of animosity and contempt, and all kinds of things that would be detrimental to our country.

Amash became independent in 2019 after voting for Trump’s first impeachment. In 2020, he became a member of the Libertarian Party.

She did not defend that point of view, “he said on Thursday.” We have had four years in which she could have stood up and said, ‘There is a problem here. What Donald Trump is doing is wrong. ”

Cheney resigned as Speaker of the House Republican Conference earlier this month over his repeated criticisms of Trump and unsubstantiated fraud allegations in the 2020 election.

Cheney also claimed that she regrets voting for the former president in 2020 and that she will do everything in her power to keep Trump away from the White House if he decides to run again in 2024.

Amash, who was considering a 2020 presidential bid, wondered what had changed in Cheneys’ mind for her to start pushing back Trump.

“I’m saying it’s not as someone who says you can never change, that you can never grow, that you can never learn, but I would like to see real development when people learn. , Amash told Axelrod.

Liz Cheney, what did you see that made things so different for you compared to the way Trump behaved, for example, before January 6? He continued. I mean, I don’t think there was any drastic difference in there. Was it the same … because the result was different? Because that was the only time they stormed the Capitol? “

“One of the biggest problems we have in politics is that when someone is inconsistent like that, where they do the wrong thing for four years and then they turn around on the fly, there is a tendency to transform them. as a hero, added Amash, who served in Congress for five terms. And I think that’s a huge problem because it gets people off the hook. “

He added, however, that he believed in giving people the opportunity to learn and change.

Cheney in January was one of 10 House Republicans to join Democrats in voting to impeach Trump for inciting the deadly January 6 riot on Capitol Hill as lawmakers meet to certify President BidenJoe BidenJudge agrees to unseal the 2020 ballots in Georgia County for the George Floyd family audit. visit the White House Tuesday Biden: The United States will provide vaccines to South Korean members of the MORE electoral victory.

After the vote, other GOP members started hitting Cheney and the other Republicans who supported the impeachment. Many of these lawmakers have been censored by sections of the Republican Party in their home countries.

Cheney was able to resist a February challenge to impeach her as Republican No.3, although her continued opposition to Trump has fueled the discontent of Trump’s loyalists in the House. They ultimately voted to replace Wyoming MP with Rep Elise Stefanik Elise Marie Stefanik Trump is Democratic secret weapon Cindy McCain says GOP has ‘lost its way’ McCarthy says he will not support bipartisan deal for the committee of January 6 MORE (RN.Y.).

