Little Lithuania stands up to China as Europe freezes investment pact with Beijing

Lithuania, a small nation of less than 2.8 million, said on Saturday it was leaving the China-led “17 + 1” group with the states of central and eastern Europe and asked to other countries to leave the forum set up by China in 2012. to forge links and extend its influence.

“Lithuania no longer considers itself a member of the 17 + 1 format and does not participate in this initiative,” Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told AFP news agency on Saturday. He also called the platform a “divisive source” from the point of view of European trade unions, urged EU members to pursue “a much more effective 27 + 1 approach and communication with China and stressed that “the strength and impact of Europe are in its unity”.

The announcement had been going on for some time. Lithuania, like some other countries in the region, has been increasingly suspicious of China for some time. It was in 2019 that the Baltic state first identified Chinese espionage as a threat to its national security.

“As Chinese economic and political ambitions grow in Lithuania and other NATO and EU countries, the activities of Chinese intelligence and security services are becoming more and more aggressive,” the department said. State Security Department and the Defense Ministry’s Second Investigations Department in their 2019 National Threat Assessment report, according to Baltic times.

His latest threat assessment The report released in February this year was equally scathing, accusing Beijing of trying to exploit the Covid pandemic to discredit its suspected adversaries and improve its image. A few weeks before publishing its security assessment, Vilnius had already signaled his country’s disappointment when Prime Minister Ingrida Imonyt instructed her transport minister to sit in front of the camera for the China-CEEC summit organized by video link. President Xi Jinping, for the first time, addressed the summit.

Certainly, Lithuania is not the only one in the 17 + 1 group to have tempered its expectations of the group that was once supposed to lead to a wave of Chinese investment and infrastructure. Five other countries, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Romania and Slovenia, have also expressed less interest in the grouping and were represented by ministers at Xi Jinpings’ high-level summit in February.

Chinese observers in Delhi say Lithuania is moving – it announced its decision to open a trade office in Taiwan, spoke out against human rights violations by Beijing, and blocked inspection equipment at Chinese X-rays at airports – is an indicator of the deterioration of relations between China and the European Union.

The EU-China investment pact, sealed in December 2020 after being negotiated for nearly seven years, was the latest casualty when the European Parliament on Thursday halted ratification of the deal which was then seen as a geopolitical victory for China. It was proof of Europe’s independence from the United States and Beijing’s ability to work with American allies who took a moderate approach.

On Thursday, the European Parliament refused to consider the investment deal as long as its unfounded and arbitrary sanctions were in place.

According to the resolution, the parliament, which is due to ratify the investment agreement, “demands that China lift the sanctions before parliament can process the comprehensive investment agreement.”

In a vote passed with 599 votes in favor, 30 against and 58 abstentions, lawmakers also warned that lifting the sanctions would not in itself ensure ratification of the agreement. Lawmakers have said they will take China’s human rights situation into account when deciding whether to green light the multibillion-dollar deal.

The decision to freeze the investment pact had been expected by some analysts after China retaliated against the United States, the United Kingdom and the EU for sanctions linked to allegations of human rights violations. man in the western region of Xinjiang by announcing measures against 10 European politicians, academics and research groups. .

China has been criticized for its treatment of Muslim Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang. A 2019 UN panel of experts said about 1 million people were sent to counterterrorism internment centers in the region, part of a package that the United States called genocide.

Angela Merkels Germany was one of the few voices to continue to speak out in favor of the EU-China Pact. According to AFP, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said that China “is the European Union’s largest trading partner and the United States’ largest trading partner, and therefore plays an important role in the global economy, “Altmaier said, adding: We want to achieve results with China that are in the interests of both sides.”

Chancellor Merkel, who has adopted a pro-China course, is due to resign in September this year. Annalena Baerbock, candidate for chancellor of Germanys Greens, condemned human rights violations in China and said that as chancellor she would block imports of Chinese products produced with forced labor.