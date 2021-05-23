Demonstration in Bandung rejects Papuan Otsus, militarism and war in Palestine

Asia-Pacific Report Information Office

Papua Popular Solidarity activists (Sorak) protested Indonesia’s policy in the Papua region, militarism, and Israel’s war on Palestine, equating it with West Papua’s struggle against the colonialism.

The demonstration against Special Autonomy (Otsus) took place on Friday in front of the Merdeka building in the West Java provincial capital of Bandung, CNN Indonesia reports.

The action of Papuan activists has been organized to respond to the crisis in the easternmost provinces of Indonesia, Papua and West Papua, which has become tense following a military crackdown.

Based on CNN Indonesia’s observations at the rally, dozens of people brought banners and gave speeches outside the Merdeka building.

In addition to this, there were several banners with messages such as “We reject Chapter II of special autonomy, the creation of new autonomous regions and the terrorist label”, “Immediately release all Papuan political prisoners” and ” Withdraw all the troops from West Papua ”.

Throughout the action, protesters wore masks and maintained social distancing.

Action coordinator Pilamo said a number of requests were made during the action. First, reject the planned extension of special self-government status in Papua, and then reject militarism and the deployment of troops that would further harm the Papuan people.

The “ forced ” Papuans

According to Pilamo, the special autonomy granted to Papua by the government was only a policy imposed on the Papuan people by the central government.

Yet, he said, since July 2020, the Papuan People’s Petition (PRP) has declared its opposition to maintaining special autonomy and offered the Papuan people the right to self-determination as a solution.

He claimed that as of May 2021, as many as 110 Papuan people’s organizations had joined the PRP and about 714,066 people had declared their opposition and the maintenance of the special autonomy political package in Papua.

“For this reason, we, representing the people of Papua, convey this yearning to Indonesia and the state that today in Papua, things are not going well,” Pilamo told reporters.

According to Pilamo, almost all components and strata of society said the Special Autonomy had failed to rally, empower or protect the land and people of Papua.

On top of that, during the 20 years of implementing the Special Autonomy, it has had a negative impact on the Papuan people, including environmental damage, Pilamo said.

The education and health system has deteriorated and road building is not in the interest of the people, but rather in the interest of investors.

Question of Palestine raised

In addition to highlighting the problems in Papua, the protesters also addressed the issue of Palestine. In a written call to action, he demanded an end to the war in Palestine – a ceasefire was declared by Israel and Hamas on the same day.

They also highlighted a number of recent cases, including the government labeling the Free Papua Organization (OPM) as terrorist, a label they reject.

Pilamo believes that the label will only give security forces the power to commit violence, including against civilians. He said civilians were often victims of violence committed by TNI (Indonesian army) and Polri (Indonesian police).

“We call the State and Pak Jokowi [Joko Widodo] as president, we demand the immediate end of military operations and the cessation of [using] the terrorist label against the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB). The TPNPB are not terrorists, they are part of the national liberation movement of Papua, ”said Pilamo.

Similar protests also took place in Jakarta and the city of Yogyakarta in central Java on Friday.

Translated by James Balowski for IndoLeft News. The original title of the article was “Papuans demonstrate against special autonomy and militarism in Bandung “.