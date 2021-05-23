PHF vote helps Indian Batra retain FIH presidency – Newspaper





LAHORE: A worthy Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) vote to India’s traditional rival candidate Dr Narinder Batra helped him win the International Hockey Federation (FIH) presidential elections again Saturday.

The election took place during the 47th Congress of the FIH which took place virtually.

Batra retained the seat for the second time in a row, winning 63 votes against 61 won by Marc Coudron, president of the Belgian Hockey Federation. Had the PHF kept the traditional rivalry against India in mind, put their weight behind Coudron, the vote tally would have been 62-62 and it might have been considerably difficult for Batra to beat a powerful rival like Coudron during the second vote.

We went to support Batra following the Asian Hockey Federation’s decision to stand united, retired PHF President Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar told Dawn on Saturday shortly after Batra was elected President of the League. FIH.

Khokhar said a total of 124 votes were cast, with four members of the house abstaining. Batra served hockey well and I hope he would continue to serve the FIH to further promote the sport in the world.

Khokhar lamented that due to Covid-19 hockey activities locally and internationally had been discontinued, otherwise the PHF intended to hold some international events in addition to the Pro League.

Khokhar said that due to the apathy of the federal government, Pakistan could not fulfill their commitment with the FIH to field the FIH Pro League national team, which suffered greatly.

But now, he added, PHF has once again expressed interest in participating in the Pro League, noting that it will be a great source to play against the best teams in the world throughout the year.

It can be mentioned here that Khokhar had pledged to participate in the FIH League, but due to lack of financial resources he did not honor this pledge as Pakistan moved from 13th to 17th position in the standings. FIH and missed the opportunity to play. against the best teams in the world.

I made efforts to raise funds and also did my best to convince the federal government to release funds for the Pro League, but I failed because Pakistan suffered a big loss, and it failed. also faces a cash penalty, he lamented.

Khokhar was elected PHF president during Nawaz Sharif’s last government in 2014, setting the goal of qualifying for the 2020 Olympics as Pakistan could not qualify for the 2016 Olympics.

Although the federal government provided funds to the PHF during the Nawaz Sharif government, the outgoing president did not extend a friendly hand despite the fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the chief boss of the PHF. In the past three years, PHF has not been able to secure any significant federal government grants. In fact, Khokhar enlisted with the FIH during the Nawazs government, but when the Pro League started, the government led by the PTI was functioning.

When asked if there was any guarantee that the federal government would now make funds available for participation in the Pro League, Khokhar looked hopeful.

We had a very productive meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan last year. However, due to Covid-19, another meeting could not be made possible. We hope the situation will not be the same, he said.

The PHF has done its best to continue some hockey activities, but the Covid-19 pandemic is hampering that effort. Despite this, the federation has organized training camps to get things done at the national level while following the SOPs, he noted.

Meanwhile, we learn that the PHF has expressed interest in participating in three major events, including the inaugural five-a-side World Cup, the Asian Cup and an eight-nation invitational tournament.

Posted in Dawn on May 23, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos