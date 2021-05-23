The way forward for PM Modi to defeat Covid-19

The origins and characteristics of Covids must be accurately mapped; the use of outside agencies may not generate such precision.

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a viable path to successfully defeat the Covid-19 pandemic. For this, its origins and characteristics must be accurately mapped. The use of outside agencies may not generate such precision. India has the talent to succeed through science.

Forensic science is the application of scientific technology and techniques to aid investigations with legal implications. Forensic evidence can be collected either by going to the event site or a laboratory, or in the office by analyzing objects, event-related data, and financial traces left by perpetrators, etc. .

Numerous attempts have been made to suppress the investigation into the origin of Covid-19. The on-site investigation by the WHO was a farce. The financial and data trail is already under investigation by media and government agencies. One way forward for the scientific community is to analyze the evidence already published by various researchers around the world.

The genomic sequence of the nucleic acids of HIV, SARS1, SARS2 and various other coronaviruses has been studied and published by numerous laboratories around the world. It is enough to compare these genomic sequences to prove or disprove whether Covid-19 evolved naturally or by genetic manipulation. Researchers at IIT Delhi and the University of Delhi pioneered the study of features apparently unique to SARS2 (Covid-19). Many leading virologists around the world later published similar results. The unique characteristics giving rise to the suspicion are four segments of the HIV genome in SARS2; the code for the Furin cleavage site in the spike protein and the code for 5 Prime Methyl cap. This forensic study is feasible and can be performed by any scientist on a computer with publicly available data tools. So what can we do about Covid-19?

The human ACE2 receptor targeted by the spike protein does not mutate like the virus. There is a finite set of variations in the spike protein that will allow it to bind to the human ACE2 receptor. Only a few of these variations will increase its effectiveness. Other variations of the spike protein may be suitable for ACE2 receptors in other animals. I have the following suggestion: Produce a super versatile vaccine that blocks each of the effective spike protein variants. The constituents of this polyvalent vaccine will depend on the predominant strains. This should support mutants. Similar vaccines should be developed for domestic animals.

In addition, we should have a permanent configuration similar to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) for the manipulation of biological agents of any origin, natural or artificial, against humans, animals or crops. This will require versatile vaccines, multivalent antitoxins, broad-spectrum drugs, test kits, life-saving and protective equipment against potential pathogens and toxins that can cause epidemics or can be used for bioterrorism. In some cases, countermeasures such as one pathogen against another pathogen may be possible. Production facilities should be rapidly scalable to global capacity because no one will ever be truly safe until everyone is safe. As we have shelters and facilities for natural disasters, facilities should be planned to contain and manage diseases like oxygen, essential medicines, healthy air, water and food. These facilities located at relevant locations can be useful in the event of a toxic, chemical or nuclear gas leak. Another necessity is the deposit of genes to preserve our genetic diversity, including plant genetic material.

Internationally, there should be an independent organization providing continuous global surveillance (such as narcotics) for pathogens, mutants and research facilities. It should also facilitate data sharing by all nations since the existing public health institution, WHO, has failed miserably. A protocol should be instituted to contain an outbreak such as travel restrictions and quarantine. It should include a set of criteria to decide on the step-by-step application of increasingly restrictive containment measures. An international investigative agency is needed to investigate any disease outbreak. Since prevention is better than cure, deterrents will need to be developed to keep rogue entities under control, regardless of their size or power. We are all together, this is the essence of the Sanskrit phrase Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means that the world is one family.

Dr PSVenkatesh Rao, MBBS (Vellore), MS (Vellore), DNB, FRCS (Glasg), FACS, FICS, FMAS, FAES, is a consultant in endocrine, breast and laparoscopic surgery; National Delegate (India) to the International Society of Surgery (ISS-SIC); President 2014-15, Indian Association of Endocrine Surgeons; former professor of endocrine surgery; former Faculty CMC (Vellore), AIIMS (New Delhi), UCMS (Delhi), MSRMC (Bengaluru).