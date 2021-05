Bitcoin Cs Lovers, Crypto Bad News Again by Xi Jinping

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The price of Bitcoin has fallen sharply. Mother of Cryto, Bitcoin at least fell over 8.5% at some level after the Chinese government confirmed it would crack down on cryptocurrency miners and trade. This will be done through regulations that will be established by the government. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and the State Council have said themselves, that stricter regulations are needed to protect the financial system. “It is necessary to crack down on Bitcoin’s mining and trading behavior and strictly prevent the transmission of individual risk to the social sphere,” the statement read. CNBC International, Sunday (23/5/2021). China’s concern over mining activities and crypto transactions, as these activities are seen to be at the center of a number of issues. Bitcoin mining is performed by computers with high power consumption, which is likely to pollute the environment. “It is also important to keep the stock, debt and foreign exchange markets running smoothly, to crack down on illegal securities activities and to severely punish illegal financial activities,” the statement continued. Of note, this official statement from China follows steps from a government agency that has banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions. The country has even warned investors against trading in cryptocurrencies that the government considers speculative. The official announcement was made jointly by the three organizations, namely the China National Internet Finance Association, the China Banking Association and the China Clearing and Payment Association. As a rule, financial institutions include banks and payment channels online, cannot offer customers anything cryptocurrency. Chinese authorities claim that the use of the cryptocurrency seriously violates the security of people’s property. It even disrupts the normal economic and financial order. “Institutions cannot provide savings, trust or guarantee services cryptocurrency, or issue financial products linked to cryptocurrencyThe statement said. This is not only the first concern of world governments with this activity. Several financial authorities around the world are concerned because these cryptographic transactions are used for illegal activities. The United States (US) government on Thursday pledged to be tough on those who use Bitcoin to conduct large-scale illegal activities. Including tax evasion. The US Treasury Department has said it will request reports on crypto transfers with a face value of more than $ 10,000. It is the same as a cash transaction. The US central bank, the Federal Reserve, has also announced that it will soon release a paper outlining its own research in the area of ​​central bank digital currencies. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (boss / boss)



