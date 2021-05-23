How the GOP lies about the Capitol uprising and the 2020 elections are the same





Dangerously, the grassroots reaction to Jan.6 is part of a larger world view of the 2020 election and its aftermath, all steeped in false truths in an attempt to protect Trump’s legacy.

A Reuters / Ipsos poll at the end of March found that 55% of Republicans agreed that the January 6 riots were led by leftist protesters trying to portray the former president. Only 30% of Republicans disagreed with this statement. What makes this statistic even worse is that people don’t believe or choose to ignore their own eyes. There is a video literally showing rioters pumping up Trump and now denouncing President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

There is no real evidence that the Liberals were behind the insurgency. It is a lie by some conservatives that was invented to excuse the violent actions of Trump supporters that day.

Republicans are also trying to do mental jujitsu by trying to separate the insurgency from the larger January 6 protests. While it is true that some of the January 6 protesters were not rioters, many of them were.

Yet 51% of Republicans believe the protesters were mostly peaceful and law-abiding. Overall, a majority of Republicans believe the protesters were mostly peaceful, and a majority believe those who revolted on Capitol Hill were put down by leftist agitators.

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that many Republicans are able to believe two things that seem to be at odds with each other.

Republicans have been believing incredible things about the election and its aftermath for over six months now.

The 51% and 55% are part of a larger set of lies spread since the election. The misconception January 6 majority is similar to the percentage of Republicans who mistakenly believe President Joe Biden did not legitimately win enough votes to beat Trump in the election.

These statistics being so similar make a lot of sense. When you believe something ridiculous, it’s not the hardest leap to believe something ridiculous on the same subject.

Additionally, if you mistakenly think the election was stolen in some way, you might also be okay with a riot to protest those results.

We must not lose sight of how insanely high these statistics are. They are not normal, even in our deeply partisan times.

Biden clearly won the election with room to spare. In similar election results since 2004 (competitive but not too tight), only 10% to 15% of the losing candidate’s backers were not convinced that the votes had been counted fairly. As a result of these last elections, it’s about 50 points higher than that.

The difference between this election and this one seems pretty obvious and is the same as the connecting factor between the reaction to the 2020 election and the events of January 6: Trump.

Most Americans seem to recognize this link. A clear majority, 55%, told Quinnipiac University in February that the riots wouldn’t have happened if Trump hadn’t spent months lying about how the 2020 election was stolen. Unsurprisingly, 59% of Republicans believe the riots would have happened again without Trump saying anything about the legitimacy of the election.

Many Republicans cannot believe anything wrong with Trump. Most, 68%, said Trump was doing everything he could to stop the events of January 6. Only 25% of Americans overall believe so.

Trump still has that almost hypnotic spell on most Republicans. This not only led him to lead in the 2024 Republican primary polls, but also places him in the strongest voting position of any former president who could run for another term.

And because so many Republicans are willing to believe so many lies that make Trump look good, that’s a big reason why you should take his polling advantage seriously.

