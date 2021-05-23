Unthinkable road maintenance without VIP request





Three months ago I saw a round hole in the main road on Imran Khan Avenue, Scheme III Chaklala. It had a depth of a small drain. A closer examination revealed that right in the center of this depression was a concentric piece of iron. Perhaps, a sewer collapse, says Qurban Ali.

Yes, the road looked carpeted recently and the steamroller had apparently done the trick. A few automobiles and the overnight rain had given it the respectability of a shallow drain, Zamir Haider said.

As a concerned citizen, I called the works department. The person, who got my call after the bell rang for about a minute, almost laughed when I told them about the problem. An accident can happen at any time. It is the road service and not the works service, he said hanging up, said Adeem Hussain.

I felt like a real downcast person. I called the relevant department. Nothing happened for a few days. I then called the highest ranking officers. It did the trick, and I found out the next morning that the area had been fenced off for repairs, Adeem adds.

Gulfam Ali says: Nothing more has happened. I also called the official. The road cannot be repaired quickly due to understaffing, the man on the other side said. But you’re not going to be driving, it’s just fixing a collapse, I said. He promised to examine the matter in the light of new facts.

Another fortnight passed and the depth of the drain appeared to be deeper. Zaamin Abbas, another resident, called again. The matter was reconsidered and it was agreed to repair the road. The man informed Zaamin.

Qaim Raza said: What happened, I inquired after a week, because the pit now wanted to expand further. The man said, aren’t you aware of the procedure? Bids must be solicited, then the lowest bid, meeting technical and other parameters, must be accepted. As this will be minor work, it will need to be clubbed with similar work by law. My God, that means we’re going to wait until half a dozen road pits go up, Qaim responded.

A fortnight has passed, the inhabitants have had enough of the story of the hole in the shape of a drain. As citizens, they had done all they could. The hole had now grown wider.

It was two weeks later that a friend visited the area and informed locals of the feverish activity on the road. I checked. A small army of men was there with all their tools. Upon request, I learned that with a VIP’s car damaged, he demanded to upgrade the pit soon.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos