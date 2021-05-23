PM Narendra Modis directly examines deputy ministers against federalism: Hemant Soren

While the Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand have shown a downward trend in recent days, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the state could not lower its guard because uncertainty over the nature of the pandemic remains. In a telephone interview with Vishal Kant, the chief minister spoke of a host of issues, including the rural spread of the pandemic, the hiccups in the vaccination campaign in addition to Center-State relations. Here are some excerpts.

Q) We are in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic. The number of Covid positive cables in Jharkhand has started to decline. What is the assessment of governments? Have we made it to the top?

A) Our experience shows many uncertainties related to this disease. It just keeps going up and down. Now there are more associated problems to come, like black fungus. I think the drop in numbers could also be due to the restrictions that we put in place. So we cannot let our guard down. Comprehensive social distancing and the use of masks are the best practices for warding off illness in addition to vaccination.

Q) Besides the high positivity rate, the second wave is more worrying because of its spread in rural areas, which have very poor health infrastructure?

A) Yes, our challenge has increased. During the first wave, the spread was largely in densely populated urban areas. But this time he entered the rural part. At first, the situation was getting chaotic. However, we have things under control now. We have also launched a special door-to-door campaign in rural areas to scan people, whether they are sick or even those who have died. We don’t want to hide data, even from death. In fact, having exact death data also gives us an idea of ​​the direction in which the spread could go.

Q) This pandemic has also brought attention back to an inadequate public health system. Jharkhand has traditionally had very poor public health care with a shortage of doctors, paramedics and technicians. Has this pandemic forced policy makers and your government to change their approach to public health and make improvements accordingly?

A) I totally agree with this. The role of public health has emerged like never before. In fact, despite all the limitations, it was the public health infrastructure that led the fight against the crisis. The role of the private sector has been revealed that at the end of the day these are business entities. It is undeniable that a lot needs to be done. Traditionally, we have been a poor and anemic state, be it economically, socially or educationally. We are doing an assessment and working on plans to improve health care. However, I would also like to stress that we have handled the pandemic in a much better way despite the limitations than some of our neighboring states.

Q) Vaccination is the key to fighting this disease. But it’s very slow in the state, especially in the 18-44 age bracket. What’s the plan ahead?

A) It is undeniable that there is a shortage of vaccines due to supply constraints. Initially, the Center was in charge of supply and distribution. Then they suddenly left it in the States to get them for the 18-44 age group. This led to a chaotic situation. States are now launching global tenders. And then there is no parity in the prices [of vaccines] for the States and the Center. But we are still doing our best because the same people will turn around and blame states if there is a delay in vaccination.

Q) Will Jharkhand also go for a global tender?

A) Yes, it’s in the process. We will publish it in the next few days.

Q) But do you think it will help?

A) I don’t have much hope. … it’s going to be a huge burden on states, especially poor states like us. There is no price parity. Spending hundreds of crores would be a huge burden. but we have no choice.

Q) Some other states have stated that the Center should take charge of the entire immunization program. What is your position?

A) Absolutely. I made a similar request for the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) platform. And I still think so. It is not too late. They made a budget of 35,000 crores. The Center should take care of all purchasing and distribution. They allocate oxygen, medicine and equipment. Likewise, vaccination should be carried out at the national level in a transparent manner.

Q) In Jharkhand, there is another challenge in the immunization program – reluctance, largely due to rumors surrounding the side effects of vaccines, especially in rural areas.

A) Yes, we also have feedback on this issue in rural areas. This is mainly related to the lack of awareness. And confusion and some events related to vaccines and other drugs used in the fight against Covid have also contributed. People hear about some side effects of the vaccine and the duplication of drugs given. These things add to the rumors, making it a bigger challenge in a state like ours due to illiteracy levels. However, we have developed a detailed awareness program with the help of all elected officials from all political backgrounds. The campaign will take place at the gram panchayat level to dispel rumors and encourage people to get vaccinated.

Q) Center-state relations often become a topic of discussion. We have seen conflict situations even during the pandemic. Your tweet on PM has gone viral, with the return of BJP. What do you really mean by this tweet? Was it to say that such meetings / discussions are not fruitful?

A) The bottom line is that there must be transparency. I tweeted about the phone call only after news started flashing on the TV that he had spoken to CMs. We have seen the Delhi CM Kejriwal incident. He was reminded of the protocol of the meeting. But how is it that what the Prime Minister is talking about gets in the media? So how do we (states) share our concerns and demands? My point of view was that state governments must be put in confidence before making a decision. Otherwise there would be an implementation problem. We have an example of what is happening with fans supplied to states.

Q) West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee raised the issue of the PM-DM conference? You were one of them. Do you share similar opinions?

A) I want to clarify that I have no ego problem to sit there with the DMs. However, such meetings are contrary to the principles of federalism. Have we seen another PM in the past hold a review meeting directly with the DMs. I fully agree that such meetings are meant to humiliate us where we have nothing to talk about or to contribute. Will the Center be comfortable if I start organizing review meetings with the union health secretary? He (PM) must also think that he is sitting at a very high level.

Q) During the first wave, the Center imposed the lockdown. This time he left it up to the states to decide that. Do such restrictions have huge economic benefits? How will the state fight this? There are already reports of economic stress. Two days ago a driver looked for food in Ranchi for his starving family?

A) In this specific case, as soon as we heard about it, we extended the assistance to the family at 1 a.m. When it comes to imposing a lockdown, there is also a double standard. In the first wave, locking the Center was the first option, but states were told it should be the last option. As far as economic stress is concerned, we are paying attention to it. We didn’t let anyone starve in the first wave, that won’t happen this time either.

Q) Will the lockdown be extended?

Q) The restrictions have clearly helped contain the spread. We still have 2-3 days left (the restrictions end on the morning of May 27). We are assessing the situation. Our investigation will give us more clarity on the spread in rural areas around May 25. We will make a decision according to the situation.