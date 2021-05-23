Disaster for Donald Trump: counting costs millions





The controversial examination started by Donald Trump of the American ballots in Arizona continues. This can result in high costs for the state.

PHOENIX / WASHINGTON, DC – It has been nearly six months since the 2020 US election. Election defeat worries Republicans for former US President Donald Trump Still for frustration. They have repeatedly suspected electoral fraud and refused to accept the result. The party has counted the ballots several times: this was the case in Arizona, in the southwestern United States.

Over two million ballots as well as voting machines and hard drives were scanned in a very short time. The investigative decision was made by the Arizona Senate, with Republicans securing a 16:14 majority. A private company called “Cyber ​​Ninjas” has been put into operation. But this counting saga initiated by Donald Trump now risks costing the country dearly.

U.S. election 2020: Donald Trump’s confusion over count led to huge costs

As the US news portal Rawstory.com reports, the voting machines are now unusable for future elections after a long counting process in Arizona. Arizona Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs wrote a letter to the state’s most populous district, Maricopa County in Phoenix, saying new voting machines should be purchased.

He also said all voting machines that were donated to Republican inquiries must be replaced. More specifically, the letter dealt with “serious safety issues concerning these machines”. The reason: The security chain, an important security measure in the US election, was allegedly compromised when the machines were in the hands of Cyber ​​Ninjas. “Election officials don’t know what was done with the machines,” Hobbes said.

The Washington Post reports that it will cost several million US dollars to buy new voting machines in Maricopa County. Not wanting to make such a costly decision so easily, Hobbes sought expert advice. According to her own statements, the secretary of state consulted with the cybersecurity departments of the US Department of Homeland Security. Here too, it is said that a unanimous recommendation was made not to use the devices during the next election.

A scene that harms us all: Donald Trump’s investigation into the US elections is far from over

In the 2020 US election, the incumbent US President was the same Joe Biden, narrowly triumphing over former President Donald Trump in Maricopa County. The Democrats and their candidate, Mark Kelly, also won the region’s Senate elections. After losing the election, Republicans had doubts about the legal count in many parts of the United States. This was followed by a full-scale election review, but no evidence of fraud was presented. Also in Maricopa County, no discrepancies were found in two of the investigative proceedings.

According to what was reported by the Washington Post, the “Cyber ​​Ninja” company not only dealt with voting machines, but also devoted itself to the renewal of manual vote counting. As a result, this has not yet been finalized. It is said that even UV light and microscopes were used. Republican leaders in Maricopa County recently described the investigative process as “a spectacle that hurts all of us.” This would encourage citizens to be wary of elections. It has been said that this weakens the democratic republic. Either way, Arizona Republicans fear for the future of their party – also because of Donald Trump. (Yanik Little)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos