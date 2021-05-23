Politics
Morning briefing from the Anadolu Agency – May 23, 2021
ANKARA
The Anadolu Agency is here with an overview of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.
Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey
Turkey has administered more than 27.7 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine since launching a mass vaccination campaign on January 14, according to the latest official figures announced by the Ministry of Health.
More than 15.8 million people have received their first doses, while more than 11.8 million have been fully immunized.
The Department of Health has confirmed 8,697 new cases, including 836 symptomatic patients, in the past 24 hours.
As many as 14,472 more patients have won the battle against the virus, bringing the number of recoveries to more than 5 million. Meanwhile, the national death toll stands at 46,071, with 231 new deaths.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that if there are new talks on Cyprus, they should no longer take place between the two communities, but between the two states.
A total of 10 suspects allegedly linked to the PKK / KCK terrorist group have been arrested in southern Turkey.
Turkish security forces rescued 42 asylum seekers rejected by Greek authorities.
Global COVID-19 Updates
More than 1.6 billion coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to figures compiled by the online portal Our World in Data.
The global infection tally has exceeded 139.5 million, said U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
Africa has administered just over 25 million doses of the vaccine, or 1.5% of the doses administered worldwide, said World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Bangladesh has extended the suspension of passenger movement across the land borders with India for an additional eight days until May 31 amid the spike in infections in the South Asian country.
The highly contagious Indian variant has been found in Denmark.
The death toll from the virus in the Latin America and the Caribbean region has exceeded one million.
Other global developments
At least 170 Palestinian journalists were injured and 33 media organizations bombed in the Israeli military attack on the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Journalists Union.
Nepal’s president dissolved parliament and announced elections in November as the country continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
Italian rock band Maneskin won the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.
Turkey’s southern province of Antalya, often considered one of the world’s top tourist destinations, maintained its ranking of the world’s bluest ecological beaches, with 213.
A handwritten letter from Albert Einstein containing his famous equation E = mc2 has been auctioned for over $ 1.2 million.
Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world’s most active volcanoes in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, has erupted and forced thousands of residents of Goma, North Kivu, to flee to Rwanda.
