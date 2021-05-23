Beaten by Biden and Xi Jinping, Bitcoin and his friends have collapsed!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia– After collapsing last week due to Elon Musk’s tweet questioning the use of Bitcoin electricity, this week bad news has returned to the crypto universe. The Chinese government confirmed on Friday that it will double its efforts to prevent speculation and financial risks caused by bitcoin mining and trading activities. The Chinese Financial Stability and Development Committee, chaired by Premier Liu He, said Bitcoin should be tightly regulated. This agency said it would eliminate all forms of Bitcoin mining and trading. “Bitcoin is not an investment tool. It is an instrument of speculation,” said the Chinese state television station, Video surveillance. Not only China, the United States (United States) will also report cryptocurrency trading. President Joseph ‘Joe’ Biden’s administration anticipates that cryptocurrency transfers worth more than $ 10,000 must be reported to the State Revenue Agency (IRS). To that end, the Biden government is poised to increase the number of IRS staff. This relates to new US rules aimed at improving tax compliance for citizens.

“As with cash transactions, parties who receive more than US $ 10,000 in crypto assets must report,” the US Department of the Treasury report said. These two negative feelings caused the fate of the cryptocurrency universe to collapse last week. See the following table. If last week there were still cryptocurrency which survived the correction, of the six giant market cap cryptocurrencies and monitored liquid trades all collapsed on Saturday (5/22/21) at 9.45 p.m. WIB compared to Saturday last week. The world’s largest market capitalization cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was forced to crash severely by 23.62% to reach US $ 37,804 / coin. In addition, the second market cap winner for crypto exchanges, Ethereum, also fell 39.66% to US $ 2,353 / coin. The worst correction was recorded by the cryptocurrency issued by Binance, which is the largest crypto exchange in the world, namely Binance Coin (BNB) which was forced to fall 46.88% to the price level of 315. US $ / piece. Additionally, Dogecoin, which by mid-week had briefly bounced back due to Elon Musk’s tweet that said Doge would be flying at the US $ 1 / coin level, was also forced to collapse this week. Observed this week, Doge slumped 34.61% to the price level of US $ 0.34 / piece. In addition, other cryptocurrencies such as Cardano and Ripple also suffered a severe correction this week with a correction of 32.59% and 12.74%, respectively.



