Not wanting to lose to Jokowi, Roy Marten also promotes Bipang’s delicacy





Cover6 Fauna is an animal and its life, know its distribution Liputan6.com, Jakarta Fauna is a term used to describe animals and their lives. The definition of wildlife has evolved and changed over the years. Fauna is a term that often rubs shoulders with flora where the two form a biodiversity. Flora and fauna are terms coined by biologists to designate assemblages of plants and animals determined at a specific geographic location. Fauna is a term that refers to all animal life in a certain area, period of time, or both. Fauna is a designation that generally describes any organism in the archaea and bacteria realm, as well as the Animalia kingdom. The study of flora and fauna is an important point in the recognition of biodiversity. The following is an understanding of wildlife and its distribution, summarized by Liputan6.com from various sources, Sunday (5/23/2021). The origin of the term fauna In Latin, fauna comes from three different sources. First, the fauna comes from the name of Fauna, the Roman goddess of land and fertility. Second, the fauna comes from the name of the Roman god, Faunus. Third, wildlife comes from the word wildlife, known as the forest spirit. Fauna was first used as a biological term by naturalist Carl Linnaeus, as a term that describes animals in an area. Understanding Fauna Fauna is a general term for a list of animal species that live in a certain area. Fauna can refer to assemblages of prehistoric animals, as one might infer from the fossil record, or to collections of modern species that lived in an area. Zoologists and paleontologists use fauna to refer to typical collections of animals found at a particular time or place. The types of fauna that can be found in a particular area are determined by factors such as plant life, the physical environment, topographical barriers, and the history of evolution. The distribution of fauna in the wildlife world is divided according to the range. Alfred Russel Wallace classifies the distribution of fauna in the world into 6 regions, namely: Australis Zone This region includes Australia, New Zealand, Papua, the Moluccas and the surrounding islands. Some of the typical animals of this region are kangaroos, kiwis, koalas, platypuses, there are also several types of birds typical of this region such as birds of paradise, cassowaries, cockatoos and groups of reptiles, including crocodiles, turtles, pythons. . Ethiopian Zone The Ethiopian Zone region covers the African continent from the southern Sahara Desert, Madagascar and Western Asia. Typical animals of this region are African elephants, African rhinos, gorillas, baboons, chimpanzees, giraffes, grassland mammals such as zebras, antelopes, deer, lions and insectivorous mammals , namely pangolins. Distribution of fauna in the world Neartic Zone The distribution area of ​​the Neartic Zone includes the United States, North America near the North Pole and Greenland. The typical animals of this region are the wild turkey, the marsupial rat, the bison, the musk ox, the caribou, the mountain sheep. In this area there are also several types of animals that exist in the Palaeartic region such as rabbits, bats, dogs, cats and squirrels. Neotropic Zone The Neotropic Zone covers the region of South America and most of Mexico. Animals endemic to this area include piranha fish and electric eels in the Amazon River, ilama in the Atacama Desert, tapirs, and red-nosed macaques. Neotropical is very well known as the domain of vertebrate fauna due to its very diverse and specific types such as several types of monkeys, pangolins, several types of reptiles such as crocodiles, snakes, lizards, several species of birds and a type of blood-sucking bats. Distribution of the fauna in the world of the Asian zone The fauna of the Asian zone is distributed in Southeast Asia and South Asia. Indonesian fauna that enters this region is found only in western Indonesia. These typical animals are the tiger, orangutan, gibon, deer, bull and one-horned rhino. The other animals are the two-horned rhino, elephant, bear, antelope, various types of reptiles, and fish. There are types of animals almost identical to those in the Ethiopian region, including cats, dogs, monkeys, elephants, rhinos, and tigers. Palearic zone The zone of the Palearic zone is very wide covering almost all of the European continent, Russia, the area around the north pole of the Himalayas, the British Isles in Western Europe to Japan, the Bering Strait on the coast Pacific and the northernmost continent of Africa. Several types of paleartic fauna that survive in their natural environment, namely, camels in North Africa, arctic animals like deer, wildcat, polar bear. Animals native to this region, among others, rabbits, various species of dogs, bats, squirrels and deer have spread to other regions. Distribution of fauna in Indonesia In Indonesia, fauna species are divided into three zones. This includes the Asian, southern and transitional areas. Here is the explanation: Asian Types The Asian fauna group is scattered throughout the western part of Indonesia which includes the islands of Sumatra, Java, Bali and Kalimantan. Examples of Asian fauna are mammals, consisting of elephants, one-horned rhinos, tapirs, deer, bulls, buffalo, monkeys, orangutans, tigers, rats, squirrels , bears, deer, ajag, bats, hedgehogs, wild boars, mouse deer, and slow loris. Reptiles, consisting of; crocodiles, turtles, lizards, snakes, geckos, monitor lizards, chameleons and pangolins. Birds, consisting of; owls, eagles, starlings, peacocks, finches, various types of poultry and others; Various types of insects, various types of freshwater fish and porpoises. Type Australis Fauna Type Australis is an animal that is found in the Sahul terrestrial wildlife area or Australian animal groups. In Indonesia, this fauna is found in Papua and several small islands surrounding it. Examples of Australis fauna in Indonesia include mammals, consisting of kangaroos, walabies, bears, nokdiak, flying opossums, cuscus, tree kangaroos, bats; reptiles, composed of crocodiles, monitor lizards, snakes, lizards, turtles; amphibians, consisting of tree frogs, flying frogs, water frogs; birds, composed of: parrots, king prawns, paradise, cassowaries, namudur; various types of fish, consisting of arowana fish and various types of freshwater fish. Transitional type Transitional type fauna is a type of fauna that exists between the Asian and southern regions. This fauna is distributed over the islands of Sulawesi, Timor, the islands of Maluku, NTB and NTT. Examples of intermediate fauna are mammals, consisting of anoa, pig deer, mermaids, cuscus, black monkey, bear, tarsier, seba monkey, horse, cow, bull; reptiles, composed of: Komodo lizards, turtles, crocodiles, snakes, soa-soa; amphibians, consisting of tree frogs, flying frogs and water frogs; various types of birds including gods, male, mandar, king prawns, bird bees, hornbills, cockatoos, parrots, doves, geese.

