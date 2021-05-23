Revenge trumps revenge: Supreme Court’s shift to the right should bear fruit | Supreme Court of the United States





Donald Trump’s presidency was capricious and chaotic, but there was one issue he focused on with laser-like discipline: tilting the justice system to the right.

Today America is about to reap that harvest. Next year, the Supreme Court is expected to consider health care, voting, LGBTQ rights, guns and, more explosively, abortion. These cases vividly demonstrate how, after being rejected at the polls, Conservative supporters could instead push their agenda through the courts.

Next year’s term for the Supreme Court is shaping up to be Donald Trump’s revenge, said Edward Fallone, associate professor at Marquette University Law School.

It has always been said that long after the tweets and leaks were forgotten, Trumps’ legal legacy would continue. He appointed 234 judges, including 54 appellate judges, ahead of Barack Obama in the first term of 172 and George W Bushs 204.

The blitz included three Supreme Court justices, most recently Amy Coney Barrett, a devout Catholic, who replaced Ruth Bader Ginsburg after the death of the Liberal Fathers, giving the Tories a 6-3 majority.

Right after Barretts arrived and Joe Bidens won, the court heard arguments in a new challenge to Barack Obamas’ healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act. A decision is expected shortly. If Conservative courts to overthrow Obamacare, they would succeed where Republicans in Congress failed.

That outcome is seen as unlikely, but the right should fare better in two cases brought by Democrats claiming Arizona’s voting restrictions are racially discriminatory. A decision, expected soon, could make it harder to challenge dozens of other Republican-led voting measures following last year’s election.

Another looming case involves a Roman Catholic adoption agency in Philadelphia arguing it has the right to discriminate against potential foster parents on the basis of sexual orientation. Arguments at a hearing last November again hinted that the Conservative majority will vote in favor of the agency.

The mandate of the supreme courts 2020-2021 offers other hot spots. The nine judges will consider a challenge to New York’s restrictions on people carrying handguns concealed in public. It will be the first major gun rights case in court in more than a decade, even as Biden pushes Congress to address the epidemic of gun violence in the Americas .

And, it emerged this week, the highest court in the Americas will also consider an attempt to revive a Republican-backed state law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The final ruling could undermine the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that enshrined women’s right to abortion across the country.

The Supreme Court of the United States: (left to right, back row) Brett Kavanaugh, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor. Photograph: Reuters

Fallone believes the move is a sign that court conservatives are no longer concerned that Chief Justice John Roberts will vote decisively against them. The only reason to take this case would be to overthrow Roe, he said. They are pretty confident that they can be successful without it.

Despite holding the White House and both houses of Congress, Democrats have few short-term options. Fallone, who unsuccessfully ran for the Wisconsin Supreme Court as a Democrat, added: I don’t really think Democrats can do much about the court. The conservative majority will be emboldened in the next term.

They have been waiting for this moment for a long time and it is finally going to happen. The second amendment case involving New York’s law against openly carrying firearms in public also sets the next term in office to be a big victory for the Tories as well.

A commission created by Biden to study potential changes to the Supreme Court held its first meeting on Wednesday. He has six months to publish a report on reforms, possibly including increasing the number of judges to 13, an idea championed by some liberal activists and Democratic members of Congress.

Christopher Kang, co-founder and chief lawyer of pressure group Demand Justice, said: From the gun violence prevention case to the abortion case, the Republican super-majority on the Supreme Court shows they are full steam ahead with its ultra-conservative. it doesn’t matter what the country thinks.

Ultimately, we have to face the need for structural reform of the Supreme Court. They were just starting to build education and activism around this and gain momentum in Congress. While the Supreme Court continues to take these grossly political measures, unfortunately, it will explain to us why the Supreme Court must be reformed.

A bill to expand the court was introduced in Congress last month, but moderate Democrats have expressed skepticism. Kang insisted: Sooner or later it will be a question that will come to Democrats on how to preserve our democracy. The need to add seats on the Supreme Court, unfortunately, will become very clear over the next two years.

Republicans have opposed the idea of ​​increasing the number of judges, sometimes described as an indictment in court and last seriously attempted by Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt in the 1930s. They deny that they use the courts as a workaround to overthrow democracy and impose a minority form of government.

Curt Levey, chairman of the right-wing advocacy group, the Committee for Justice, said: I don’t see Bidens’ narrow victory as an endorsement of abortion on demand, which is pretty much the current regime or, of elsewhere, as an endorsement of draconian handgun restrictions. So I guess I don’t really see it as out of step.

Opponents of Amy Coney Barrett are protesting outside the Supreme Court as the Senate Judiciary Committee reviews her appointment last October. Photograph: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

I think the opposite was true for many decades when the Supreme Court represented an elite opinion that was out of touch with the majority. Perhaps for the first time, the Supreme Court is more in tune with the American people in general. I certainly understand why the left is upset to have lost an institution that helped them implement their program.

In fact, Biden won the national popular vote by 7 million votes. About six in ten Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to the Pew Research Center, although the partisan division on the issue has deepened in recent years.

Meagan Hatcher-Mays, director of democratic policy at the People’s Movement Indivisible, said: Most people in the United States think abortion should be legal and easy to access, so it’s not really a political winner for Republicans, especially among suburban women, to go to the bodily autonomy of women like this on the legislative front.

If the courts do it, then they get what they want and they don’t have a backlash because they didn’t do it. They did not pass a law that says abortion is bad; they asked the Supreme Court to do it. And so that’s the point of this 40-year-old project: to stack the courts with people who are conservative loyalists and who will do the unpopular dirty work of Republicans that they cannot do through legislation.

It’s a very long game. A recent article in Atlantic magazine noted that Trump judges will not reach their peak of influence until the early 2040s, when they are likely to lead almost all appellate courts at the same time.

Hatcher-Mays warned: The lower courts have also been hijacked, frankly, by people who are loyal not only to conservative values, but to Republican political results. It was Trump’s great legacy. Not all cases go to the Supreme Court; many of them are decided at the lower level; many of those people he chose are Trumpian-type judges. So it’s really, really scary.

