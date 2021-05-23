True to the statement of Professor Hendropriyono





FORMER The head of the National Intelligence Agency, Professor DR AM Hendropriyono, said that Palestine and Israel are not Indonesia’s business. This statement relates to the widespread pros and cons of Indonesia getting involved in the conflict between Israel and Palestine. According to the professor from State Intelligence College, many parties have been carried away by betrayal to support the ideology of Khilafahism, liberalism, capitalism, communism or any foreign ism. International unity The best graduate of the Armed Forces Command and Staff School in 1989, the recipient of the Wira Karya Nugraha Award, is the first and only intelligent philosophy professor in the world, so one can believe that his statement has his own thought background of wisdom. . But on the other hand, the statement of the former Minister of Transmigration and Forest Squatter Colonies regarding Palestine and Israel is not in line with the attitude of President Joko Widodo and Foreign Minister Retno who clearly side with Palestine rather than Israel. President Jokowi even made an agreement with the President of Turkey, the King of Malaysia, the Prime Minister of Singapore, the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, the President of Afghanistan to build international unity to protect Palestine from the wrath of Israeli oppression. An effort that is not in vain because it is now proven that Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Warning On closer inspection, one can understand that Professor Hendro’s statement is in fact a warning to the Indonesian nation that in fact there are still issues that are more important than the affairs of Israel.

Palestine is far from being taken over by the Indonesian people, that is, matters closer to the eyes of the Indonesian nation itself. For example, the furious cases of the fishing boats and the military of the People’s Republic of China who desperately sought to enter the maritime territory of the nation, state and people of the Republic of Indonesia. Like an elephant across the ocean, the germs on the eyelids are not visible, so in essence Professor Hendropriyono arif is reminding the people of Indonesia to deal with human rights violations far in Palestine, not to overlook to deal with assaults on the sovereignty of Indonesia’s maritime territory by foreign nations. In line with the turmoil of the spirit of struggle to defend the nation, defend the country and defend the people contained in the motto of the navy Jalesveva jayamahe. Independent!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos