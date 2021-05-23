Astana Guarantors Pursue Demographic Shifts In Syria, Erdogan Explores Palestinian Cause Again – ANHA | HAWARNEWS

Over the past week, Arab newspapers have covered Russian movements in Syria, in addition to the recent escalation in Palestine and its exploitation by Erdogan, as well as the Libyan crisis.

“ Russia expels Syrian militants from Iranian enclave to areas occupied by Turkey ”

On the Syrian issue, the Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported that Russia continues to implement the policy of demographic change in the Syrian regions in cooperation with the Turkish occupation and Iran, and in this context, the The newspaper said that Russian forces sponsored the relocation of 150 armed groups from the Quneitra campaign in the south of the country, which is under Iranian influence, to areas under Turkish occupation control in northern Syria.

It is assumed that the traveling buses will head to the occupied region of Al-Bab in the countryside of northeast Aleppo.

“ Preparation of an international conference to pressure mercenaries and foreign forces to leave Libya ”

Al-Bayan newspaper reported on the situation in Libya and said: “Libyan political sources have revealed that they are preparing to hold a new international conference on Libya in an effort to support the new authorities, ensure the success of the transition and go to the elections, scheduled for the end of this year, as the Brotherhood continues to put obstacles in front of the new head of the intelligence service, Major General Hussein Al-Aeb, by refusing to hand over the headquarters.

The reports mention German and Italian efforts to hold an international conference early next month to lobby for the departure of mercenaries and foreign forces from Libya.

‘Erdogan’s attempts to exploit the Palestinian cause deepen his crisis with the Americans’

Regarding the Turkish exploitation of the Palestinian issue, the Al-Arab newspaper said: “Attempts by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to exploit the escalation in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas for political gains have worsened his crisis with the United States. “

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday evening: “The United States strongly condemns recent statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the Jewish people as anti-Semitic comments.”

Price added in a statement: “We urge President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from fiery statements which could incite more violence.”

Turkish President slammed Israel for launching airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, describing it as a “terrorist state” after Israeli police fired rubber bullets and sound bombs at Palestinians who threw stones at them on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

But the Turkish president attacked US President Joe Biden earlier in what appeared to be an attempt to use the issue to settle scores with the United States.

Although Erdogan has succeeded in recent years in attracting part of Arabs and Muslims through the Palestinian dossier, this time his speech has not achieved the same popularity, especially since the Turkish army has committed violations. against civilians in a number of Arab places, notably in northern Syria and northern Iraq, which are no less hideous than those of the Israeli army.

Followers also see Erdogan’s statements as part of his attempt to induce Turkish bases, especially with the economic failure and social crisis the country is going through.

Observers say Biden’s recent statement on the Armenian genocide cannot be separated from the tension between Ankara and Washington, whether it is the Turkish government’s insistence on buying the S-400 missile defense system or the Turkish interventions in a number of arenas, as well as with regard to the issue of democracy and human rights.

DH