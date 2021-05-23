Trump blog sees drop in online interactions: report





Interactions with Posts on Former President Trump Donald Trump Judge Agrees to Unseal 2020 Ballots in Georgia County for Biden Audit: ‘Simply Wrong’ for Trump DOJ to Search Biden Reporters’ Phone Records dismisses question on UFOs MORE’s new blog has gone down considerably since its launch months ago amid an effort by the former commander-in-chief to maintain an online presence.

The former president was banned from Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other platforms over his unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud and what the platforms saw as inflammatory language leading to the riot murderer of January 6 at the Capitol.

However, Trump started a blog titled “From Donald Trump’s Office,” which officially launched on May 4, as an alternative online presence.

On the first day of the blog, the Washington Post reported a total of 159,000 social media interactions. The next day, interactions dropped to 30,000 and since then have not exceeded 15,000 per day, according to a Post review of data from online analytics companies.

The Trumps Blog received approximately 4 million visits in the week ending May 18 across desktop and mobile devices.

During the same period, the blog was shared on Facebook an average of less than 2,000 times per day, a change from the tens of millions of comments, shares and reactions his Facebook page received each week last year. according to the data firm on social networks. BuzzSumo and CrowdTangle Facebook Tracker.

The Post reported that despite strong interactions with content on Trump’s blog early in its launch, his posts were less and less shared by users of platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

But despite the decline in online interactions, Trump still maintains a grip on the Republican Party. Earlier this month, House GOP members voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn Cheney, Fox & Friends weekend co-host Jedediah Bila, leaving the Cheney Network , main challenger impregnated from 14 to 18 years old Why Republican politicians stick to Trump MORE (Wyo.) from his position as president of the HouseRepublicanConference.

Trump issued statements in favor of his allies and used his voice to criticize Cheney.

Cheney has repeatedly criticized Trump for his allegations of electoral fraud, publicly saying that she will not support Trump if he runs again in 2024.

Following her withdrawal, the Wyoming congresswoman said she would do everything in her power to ensure Trump does not win the White House again.

In addition to the Cheney controversy, Republican lawmakers have continued to wrangle over the former president’s endorsements, and Trump remains popular with the GOP base.

The Post reported that Trump’s advisers attributed the blog’s performance to delays and problems because Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale Brad Parscale Aides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in the Hope for Arizona: Report MORE’s company, Campaign Nucleus, who built the platform. The digital consultant rejected these claims.

Those comments came from the same people who never did anything for Trump but speak up, Parscale told the Post. My company has spent the past six years making products that have helped the president spread his message around the world. And we gladly continue to do so.

The website is built exactly as we presented it, he added.

Trump is expected to resume his signing rallies this summer, which will push him back in the public eye.

