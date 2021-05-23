Pro-Palestinian protests sweep the world





The risk of nuclear war in Taiwan in 1958 would be greater than what is publicly known

WASHINGTON When Chinese Communist forces began bombing the islands controlled by Taiwan in 1958, the United States rushed to back its ally with military force, including making plans to carry out nuclear strikes on mainland China, according to a document apparently still classified which sheds new light on the dangerousness of this crisis. US military leaders have pushed for a first-use nuclear strike on China, accepting the risk that the Soviet Union will retaliate in kind on behalf of its ally and millions will die, dozens of pages of study classified of 1966 on the confrontation. The government censored these pages when it declassified the study for public release. The document was leaked by Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked a classified history of the Vietnam War, known as the Pentagon Papers, 50 years ago. Ellsberg said he copied the top-secret Taiwan Strait Crisis Study at the same time, but did not disclose it at that time. He is now pointing it out amid new tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan. Sign up for The Morning New York Times newsletter Although it is widely known that US officials were considering using atomic weapons against mainland China if the crisis worsened, the pages reveal with new details of how aggressive the military rulers were in their efforts to gain authority. to do so if the Communist forces, which had started bombing the so-called offshore islands, intensified their attacks. Instead, the 1958 crisis eased when Mao Zedongs’ communist forces halted attacks on the islands, leaving them under the control of Taiwan-based ROC nationalist forces of Chiang Kai-sheks. More than six decades later, strategic ambiguity over the status of the Taiwans and the American willingness to use nuclear weapons to defend it persists. The previously censored information is important both historically and now, said Odd Arne Westad, a Yale University historian who specializes in the Cold War and China and who edited the pages of the New York Times. This confirms, for me at least, that we moved closer to the United States using nuclear weapons during the 1958 crisis than I previously thought, he said. In terms of how the decision-making actually went, this is a much more illustrative level than what we’ve seen. Drawing parallels with tensions today, when China’s conventional military might far exceeded its capabilities of 1958, and when it had its own nuclear weapons, Westad said the documents provided fodder for warn of the dangers of a growing confrontation over Taiwan. Even in 1958, officials doubted the United States could successfully defend Taiwan using only conventional weapons, according to the documents. If China invaded today, Westad said, it would put enormous pressure on American policymakers, in the event of such a confrontation, to think about how they might deploy nuclear weapons. It should be sobering for everyone involved, he added. Outlining a historical antecedent for current tensions, Ellsberg said that was exactly what he wanted the public to debate. He argued that inside the Pentagon, contingency planning was likely underway for the possibility of armed conflict over Taiwan, including what to do if a defense using weapons conventional seemed to be lacking. As the possibility of another nuclear crisis in Taiwan is hinted at this very year, it seems very timely to me to encourage the public, Congress and the executive branch to pay attention to what I make available to them. he said about what he characterized as shallow and reckless high-level discussions during the Taiwan Strait Crisis of 1958. He added, I don’t think the participants were any more stupid or thoughtless than those that were in between or in the current Cabinet. Among other details, the pages the government censored in the official publication of the study describe the attitude of General Laurence Kutner, the top Air Force commander for the Pacific. He wanted the authorization of a first-use nuclear attack on mainland China at the start of any armed conflict. To that end, he praised a plan that would start by dropping atomic bombs on Chinese airfields but not on other targets, arguing that its relative restraint would make it more difficult for nuclear war skeptics within of the US government to block the plan. There would be merit in a military proposal to limit war geographically to air bases, if the proposal prevented some misguided aid workers from limiting a war to obsolete iron bombs and hot lead, Kutner said in a meeting. . At the same time, officials felt that it was very likely that the Soviet Union would respond to an atomic attack on China with retaliatory nuclear strikes. (In retrospect, it is not clear whether this premise was correct. Historians say that American leaders, who viewed communism as a monolithic global conspiracy, did not appreciate or understand an emerging Sino-Soviet split.) But the US military officials preferred this risk to the possibility of losing the islands. The study paraphrased General Nathan Twining, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, saying that if the atomic bombings of air bases did not force China to end the conflict, there would be no other alternative to carrying out deep nuclear strikes in China. far north like Shanghai. He suggested that such strikes would almost certainly involve nuclear retaliation against Taiwan and possibly Okinawa, the Japanese island where US military forces were based, but he stressed that while the national policy is to defend the offshore islands , the consequences must be accepted. The study also paraphrased Secretary of State John Foster Dulles by pointing out to the Joint Chiefs of Staff that no one would care much about the loss of the offshore islands, but that loss would mean further Communist aggression. . Nothing seems worth a world war until you consider the effect of not taking on every challenge posed. In the end, President Dwight Eisenhower pushed back the generals and decided to rely on conventional weapons as a first step. But no one wanted to enter another protracted conventional conflict like the Korean War, so there was a unanimous belief that this should be quickly followed by nuclear strikes unless the Chinese Communists end this operation. Ellsberg said he copied the full version of the study by copying the Pentagon documents. But he did not share the Taiwan study with reporters who wrote about the study of the Vietnam War in 1971, like the Times’ Neil Sheehan. Ellsberg quietly released the full study online in 2017 when he published a book, Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner. One of its footnotes mentions in passing that omitted passages and pages from the study are available on its website. But he did not cite the content of the studies in his book, he said, because his publisher’s lawyers were concerned about possible legal liability. He also didn’t do much else to draw attention to the fact that his redacted pages are visible in the version he published. As a result, few noticed it. William Burr, senior analyst at the National Security Archive at George Washington University, mentioned this in a footnote in a March blog post about threats to use nuclear weapons during the Cold War. Burr said he had tried for about two decades to use the Freedom of Information Act to get a new declassification review of the study that had been drafted by Morton Halperin for RAND Corp., but the Pentagon did not been able to find a full copy in its files. (RAND, a nongovernmental think tank, is not itself subject to requests for an information act.) Ellsberg said tensions around Taiwan did not appear so urgent in 2017. But the rise in noises of saber, he pointed to a recent cover from The Economist magazine that labeled Taiwan the most dangerous place on the planet and a recent Times opinion column Thomas Friedman titled, Is There a War China and the United States? prompted him to conclude that it was important to make the information better known to the public. Michael Szonyi, a Harvard University historian and author of a book on one of the offshore islands in the midst of the crisis, Cold War Island: Quemoy on the Front Line, called the availability of materials extremely interesting. Any new confrontation over Taiwan could escalate, and officials today would be asking the same questions these people were asking in 1958, he said, linking the risks created by dramatic miscalculations and miscalculations. misunderstandings in serious planning for the use of nuclear weapons in 1958 and tensions today. Ellsberg said he also had another reason to highlight his exposure to the material. Now 90, he said he wanted to risk becoming an accused in a test case challenging the Justice Department’s growing practice of using the espionage law to prosecute leaking officials. informations. Enacted during World War I, the Espionage Act makes it an offense to retain or disclose, without authorization, defense-related information that could harm the United States or aid a foreign adversary. Its wording covers everyone not just spies and it does not allow defendants to exhort jurors to acquit on the grounds that the disclosures were in the public interest. Using the espionage law to pursue fugitives was once rare. In 1973, Ellsberg himself was indicted under it, before a judge dismissed the charges due to government misconduct. The first such conviction was successful in 1985. But it has now become common practice for the Department of Justice to lay such charges. Most of the time, defendants enter into plea agreements to avoid long sentences, so there is no appeal. The Supreme Court was not faced with the question of whether the wording or application of the laws interferes with First Amendment rights. Saying that the Justice Department should charge him for his open admission that he leaked the confidential Taiwan crisis study without permission, Ellsberg said he would handle his defense in a way that resolved the First Amendment issues for the Supreme Court. If I am charged, I will assert my belief that what I do like what I have done in the past is not criminal, he said, arguing that the use of the Espionage Act to criminalize the disclosure of classified truth in the public interest is unconstitutional. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. 2021 The New York Times Company

