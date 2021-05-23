Lock him up! Why is repeat offender Donald Trump still a free man? | Simon tisdall





A sudden drop in power is always difficult. King Alfred was reduced to prowling in a Somerset bog. A distraught Napoleon spoke to the coffee trees of Saint Helena. Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia hung out in the Jollys haberdashery department in Bath. Uganda Idi Amin has planned a bloody revenge on a Novotel in Jeddah. Only Alfred the Great succeeded in his return.

All of this brings us to Donald Trump, currently in exile at his luxury club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Howling amid the manicured greens and bunkers of his exclusive golf course, the defeated President remembers an aging Bonnie Prince Charlie, a sort of king above the water with water features. Like fallen rulers throughout history, he is obsessed with a return to power.

Yet, as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sets out to kill a national 9/11 commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol insurgency, the pressing question is not whether Trump can maintain sectarian influence over Republicans, or even if he will run. again in 2024. The question that should concern democracy-conscious Americans the most is: why isn’t Trump in jail?

The fact that he is not and has not been accused of anything is a real headache that some might say of a scandal, or even a conspiracy. The actual and potential criminal rap sheet predates the Capitol siege. This includes alleged abuses of power, obstruction of justice, fraud, tax evasion, Russian money laundering, electoral manipulation, conflicts of interest, bribes, assassinations and numerous lies.

Let’s take these allegations one by one. District of Columbia investigators said they charged 410 people with the Capitol violation. Some could face trial for plotting to overthrow the US government, a felony punishable by 20 years in prison or even murder, given that five people have died.

Yet Trump, who urged supporters of a rally in Washington that day to fight like hell to prevent Congress from certifying his electoral loss, is not one of them. He was not even questioned about his unmistakably central role.

Of course, Trump was impeached but he refused to appear before Congress, and Republican toads ridiculed the process, voting to acquit him of incitement to insurgency. In March, DC attorney Michael Sherwin said federal investigations involving Trump were still ongoing. Maybe the president is guilty, he thought to himself. But updates on this key aspect of the case are clearly lacking.

Letitia James, New York’s attorney general, last week confirmed a criminal investigation into alleged wrongdoing by the Trumps business empire. This investigation runs alongside another criminal investigation into the Trump organization led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance. Allegations of false accounting and tax irregularities seem to be the focus of concern.

Yet these long-standing investigations lack tangible results. They also don’t appear to be examining potentially more politically enlightening allegations such as Trump’s dealings with Vladimir Putin and the Russian oligarchs, money laundering through the New York real estate market, and Deutsche Bank’s past role. in disgrace. While pretending that this is all a witch hunt, Trump can be happy that these limited investigations drag on indefinitely.

Why, in the meantime, hasn’t Trump already been charged with obstruction of justice and abuse of power? Exactly two years ago, Special Advocate Robert Mueller cited 10 instances where the then president allegedly obstructed investigations into the collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. They included his firing of FBI Director James Comey and an attempt to sack Mueller himself.

Mueller made it clear that there was a case to answer, but said he was unable to lay indictments. A president cannot be charged with a federal crime while in office, he said. Even if this is legally correct, Trump is no longer in office. Merrick Garland, William Barrs, luckily less Uriah Heep-ish successor as attorney general, should be everywhere. Why is it not?

Well-documented attempts to trick Georgia state officials into manipulating the November election tally in its favor were a felony, Fulton County prosecutors suggest. If so, why the delay? Load it up! Add to the rap sheet the allegations of the ex-president bribing US taxpayers and foreign funds into his hotels and resorts.

Trump, who has vowed to “ drain the swamp, ” waddled knee-deep in the sleazy. So load it up!

Special interest groups likely spent more than $ 13 million on Trump properties in order to gain access and influence, reports Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, an independent watchdog. This characterizes an administration marked by self-interest, profit at the highest level and more than 3,700 conflicts of interest.

In short, Trump, who promised to drain the swamp, waddled knee-deep in sleaze. So investigate and load it!

Trump also has a lot to answer internationally. The UN says the assassination it ordered last year, without just cause, of an Iranian general, Qassem Suleimani, was an illegal act, possibly a war crime. And if all that is not enough, then consider from a moral if not a legal standpoint the thousands of preventable Covid-19 deaths attributable to Trump’s denial, stupidity and reckless incompetence.

It’s really strange that in a land of laws, Trump is still free, strutting around his fancy golf course, hosting $ 250,000 a head fundraiser, evading justice, encouraging sedition and blogging every day. on a stolen election. The Big Kahuna peddles the Big Lie. What other self-respecting country would allow it?

The appalling answer may be that locking him into the fate he wanted on Hillary Clinton would be to risk another insurgency. It’s the last thing Joe Biden and the Americas need from a shaky democracy. But letting it get away also hurts democracy. In power, Trump ruled through lawlessness and fear. In exile, fear keeps him beyond the reach of the law.

