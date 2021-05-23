Patriotic group met in central Pennsylvania to plan Capitol riots: report





A patriotic group recruiting first responders, law enforcement and the military gathered in Lancaster County earlier this year to plan the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to reports.

The Oath Keepers claim to be a non-partisan group of people working to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, according to a LancasterOnline article, which obtained its information from an FBI report. Authorities said the group had militia associations and had several members arrested for taking violent and illegal action during the January 6 riots.

The FBI indicted Oath Keeper and New Jersey resident James Brenehy on Tuesday on a single charge of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol, LancasterOnline said.

The criminal complaint against Brenehy indicates that he and a group of fellow Oath Keepers met in Quarryville on January 3 to discuss a January 6 trip to Washington, DC to attend President Donald Trumps’ rally, according to the LancasterOnline report.

It will be the day when we will finalize our communications with several other groups of patriots, share rallying points, etc. This one is important and I believe this is our last chance to organize before the show. This meeting will be for executives only, Brenehy said in a letter to Oath Keepers founder Steven Rhodes, according to a LancasterOnline review of court documents.

It is not known where in Quarryville the group met, and an FBI spokeswoman declined to elaborate for the LancasterOnline report.

Authorities said the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and others did not take action by Trump’s words. Investigators say these groups were preparing attack plans to stage an organized military-style assault.

