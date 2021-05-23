RDA will get the fourth boss in five months





ISLAMABAD: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), which has a large number of private housing companies and housing programs under its control, will have its fourth CEO in just five months.

The average stay of each CEO during this period was very short, as a close examination of their tenure shows. On each occasion, affairs relating to one housing company or another owned by influential people became the main reason for the removal of successive leaders of the GDR. Amara Khan, later appointed chief executive of the Peshawar Development Authority, was transferred as head of the GDR on December 15, 2020. Maqbool Ahmad Dhawla, who was the head of the Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority, Dera Ghazi Khan, immediately replaced her. Dhawla was removed from his post after just two months on February 20, 2021. Captain (ret’d) Abdul Sattar Isani, who replaced him, was transferred two days ago and stepped down on Wednesday. A new head of the GDR is being appointed to fill the post. Isanis’ withdrawal has nothing to do with the failed Rawalpindi Ring Road (R3) project, although the GDR is the main agency behind this venture. However, the name of his predecessor Amara Khans appears negatively in the R3 minority investigation report drafted by Rawalpindi commissioner Gulzar Shah.

Isani received marching orders just hours after sealing a sub-office (not the main office) and social media center of a housing project for his failure to comply with GDR regulations. The housing company in question has embarked on a massive expansion alongside the failed R3 project.

An informed official told The News that Isani has worked vigorously to convince all housing companies under his domain to transfer roads, parks, mosques, etc. on behalf of the RDA, which is required by law. The reason is that the GDR and not the corporations owned these facilities.

The official said the main purpose of such action is to ensure that owners of housing programs do not later sell land intended for facilities such as residential or commercial land. Almost 40% of the total land in the approved plan is thus transferred to the development authority, as is the case everywhere in Punjab under the law.

Isani has often referred to statements by Prime Minister Imran Khan on protecting the interests of overseas Pakistanis who invest in real estate in housing projects to ensure they are not cheated. He has regularly cracked down on companies that defrauded expatriates by misrepresenting their project, the official said.

The GDR, in a letter to the secretary of the housing company in question, a copy of which is available with The News, ordered him to refrain from any misleading advertising referring to the location of your project in Islamabad and to stop using your city name as. . . Islamabad in advertising through electronic, print and social media as well as on award letters. In addition, you are also invited to stop advertising your project against the approved development plan. [LOP] by referring to the overseas block which is not approved in the LOP.

The letter added: You are also invited to view letters from this office dated September 22, 2018, December 16, 2020, and March 3, 2021 to stop advertising beyond the approved area of ​​your program through print media, electronic and social and on your company website by referring to the approved program area as 55,000 kanals and a land of … equal to 80,000 kanals, which is absolutely false and against the facts.

According to the letter, the RDA again observed the use of the schema name as. . . Islamabad as well as posting the LOP on your company website of a large area other than the RDA approved LOP which is a violation of the Punjab Private Housing Regimes and Land Subdivision Rules -2010 because the status of the proposed extension area is illegal and unauthorized because you have obtained the approval of the project on an area of ​​7,376.45 kanal only in the villages … of Rawalpindi. The overseas block is also shown in advertisements on the website while no overseas block has been approved by RDA; this way you are also fooling the Pakistanis overseas.

The letter states that this act of illegally marketing a project is in violation of the approved layout and is highly reprehensible and amounts to misleading the general public by falsely declaring the approved / extension area. Therefore, you are strictly urged to stop deceptive advertising on print, electronic and social media by referring to its wrong area which should be stopped. In the event of non-compliance, legal action would be taken against the owners / sponsors in accordance with the law and the approval of the granted program may be revoked / withdrawn.

There are hundreds of illegal housing companies in the jurisdiction of the GDR, as there are thousands of irregular, illegal and bogus projects all over Punjab. Last month, the government of Punjab issued an ordinance, dubbed a unique NRO in the real estate industry, providing for the launch of a legal process to regularize these companies after paying small fines and penalties.

The ordinance set up a commission responsible for examining the issue of private housing projects and land subdivisions under development or irregular development without the approval of the competent authority and to provide for their regularization to allay grievances. of the people concerned.

In the event of a non-conforming violation of land use, a fine of only 2pc of the residential value according to the applicable assessment table [Deputy Commissioners] rate or Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) rate will be imposed. For violations of missing parks and open spaces, a fine of twice the value of the deficient land according to its residential value in the applicable valuation table will be payable. For a missing cemetery, a fine of twice the value of the deficient land according to its residential value in the applicable valuation table will be paid. Or alternative land for a cemetery within a radius of up to 5 km from the illegal project will be provided.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos