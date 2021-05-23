Xi Jinping’s link to a Tibetan village

LHASA, May 23 (Xinhua) – Bagyi is a small village located in a picturesque valley in southwestern Tibet, China. The village has undergone a tremendous transformation in recent years, helped by government policies – and a very special man.

“On July 21, 2011, (then vice president) Xi Jinping visited our village. All the villagers came to greet him. We greeted him at the side of the road and gave him a hada (traditional Tibetan scarf), ”said Kelsang Wangchug, a resident of Bagyi village.

For Daglung, the former Party leader of Bagyi village, Xi’s visit in 2011 was a fond memory.

“Then Xi Jinping wished me a long life. I was so excited at the time that I couldn’t help but cry. Tears rolled down my face. I couldn’t even say a word. . I was so moved, “he said. .

Xi Jinping first visited Bagyi Village in 1998. At the time, he was a senior official in Fujian Province, and Fujian was offering twinning assistance to Nyingchi, the city ruling Bagyi.

During the visit, Xi learned that the villagers were better off because of the Party’s good policies. He was very happy and encouraged them to continue to develop and improve their standard of living.

Thirteen years later, Xi came to Bagyi a second time, a year that marked the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Tibet.

Migmar, party leader of Bagyi village, recalled his conversation with Xi Jinping.

“Talking with us, he asked if we had any difficulties in our lives. I said that we all had a better standard of living thanks to the good policies of the Party, and we were free from any worries,” said Migmar. . “Later he asked if there was a collective economy in the village. I said there was none at that time. Then he said that the village needs to develop a collective economy like next step. Once a collective economy is developed in the village, we will find other ways to make money. “

Xi urged the village officials to make every effort to help the residents increase their income, so that they can lead better and more prosperous lives.

The villagers keep Xi Jinping’s encouragement in mind.

In the second year after Xi’s visit, Bagyi Village began to develop its own collective economy. Residents have established a transport fleet, professional breeding cooperatives, building material markets and industrial parks. In addition, a tourist industry has developed there by taking advantage of local tourist sites.

Ten years later, the villagers adopt a gentler and more prosperous life.

“Bagyi village has seen significant improvements,” said Lhapa Tsering, deputy party leader of Bagyi village. He believes that the most important reason for the improvements is the development of the collective economy.

According to Migmar, the per capita annual income of villagers was over 9,000 yuan when Xi Jinping arrived in 2011, but it is now 34,000 yuan, more than three times what it was 10 years ago.

Villagers now have access to paved roads, sewage drainage systems, tap water and electricity supply, and they have moved into more spacious, bright, clean and comfortable homes.

“We would like to tell Secretary General (Xi Jinping) that people of various ethnicities here will surely unite closely together and fight for a much better life,” Kelsang Wangchug said.

Bagyi is just one of some 5,000 villages in Tibet that have undergone tremendous changes in recent decades.

Xi Jinping, since taking over as head of the country in 2012, has paid a lot of attention to the region’s development. Arrangements have been made for social stability, border development, ecological protection and ethnic unity in Tibet, opening a new chapter to improve governance, stability and well-being of the people.

In August 2020, at a nationwide symposium on Tibet work, Xi highlighted the political directions for the development of Tibet, calling for efforts to build a new modern socialist Tibet.

After many years of efforts, the village of Bagyi took on a new face and is now known as “a village of wealth”.

“During these years, all our villagers of various ethnicities have been united to build our homeland. We are also deeply grateful to the central Party authorities and grateful to the secretary general (Xi Jinping), ”said Migmar.

Kelsang Wangchug believes that the socialist system is advantageous. “It is thanks to the right policies that villagers like us can enjoy a better life today,” he said.

Produced by Xinhua Global Service