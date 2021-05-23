



Dapper and affable, and with solid editorial judgment, Tony Hall was known as the man with the Midas touch among his fellow BBC press. Starting his BBC career as an intern in the Belfast newsroom in 1973, the son of an Anglican Merseyside bank manager quickly rose to produce Radio 4s. Today and other topical flagship programs. The 34-year-old was editor-in-chief of BBC Ones New OClock News. Proud of the North, he wrote a book on the history of the National Union of Mineworkers Hall was quickly crowned editor of TV news and current affairs and later made responsible for all BBC radio journalism and on television. During this stint, he started many grassroots businesses that continue today, including his online news service. It is a position that carries great responsibility and the ability to handle pressure and snipers. Tony Hall is accompanying the Duke of Cambridge to see the broadcaster’s work as a member of the Dukes Cyberbullying Prevention Task Force in 2018. Photograph: Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images It was during this period that the unfortunate Panorama involving Martin Bashir and Diana, Princess of Wales was made and which, 26 years later, prompted Halls to step down as President of the National Gallery yesterday. It was a rare fall for the 70-year-old. Even when he was neglected in 1999 for the post of general manager many expected it to be his for Hall’s catch deftly turned defeat into triumph. Leaving to join the Royal Opera House, a more complex and demanding role than many could imagine, Hall transformed his fortunes during his 10-year tenure, introducing projects like the Low Cost Ticket Initiative. His triumphant return to the BBC in 2013 as managing director accompanied by a significantly sweeter sartorial look was celebrated by many of his vast team of journalists. David Dimbleby famously made this remark: I feel like I’m serving in the Royal Navy when the message reached Winston is back. Yet it was a comeback that coincided with growing pressure from conservatives to bring society under control; Claims further emboldened by the Conservatives’ electoral victory in 2019. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has even threatened to remove license fees. Last summer, Hall left the 450,000-strong job, arguing that it was better for a new person (former Tory adviser Tim Davie) to guide the company through its mid-term review next year. Several months after Hall resigned, new reports emerged that Bashir used false documents to secure his interview with Diana. Halls’ famous press judgment may have led him to suspect that events under his leadership more than a quarter of a century ago are resurfacing to make the work of his successors much more difficult.

