Liquid in June, it turns out that it is at the origin of the salary history of the 13 civil servants





Liputan6.com, Jakarta The Minister of Finance (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani confirmed, the salary of the 13 civil servants or civil servants, PPPK to TNI / Polri members will be disbursed in June 2021. Provisions for disbursement 13th salary this is contained in 2 regulations. The two rules are Government Regulation (PP) number 63 of 2021 concerning the granting of vacation pay and thirteenth salary to state apparatuses, retirees, pension recipients and benefit recipients of 2021 and the regulation of the Minister of Finance (PMK) number 42 / PMK. 05/2021. Giving the salary of the 13 civil servants this turned out to have a pretty long history. Quoting the Liputan6.com report of July 20, 2020, Sunday (5/23/2021), it turns out that the salaries of the 13 civil servants already existed in 2004 under the reign of President Megawati Soekarnoputri. At this moment, 13th salary first given to officials and retirees. This policy was then continued by the following presidents, namely Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The 13th salary is a salary payment that usually falls before the new school year, which is around July-August. So that 13th salary it serves as a stimulus geared more towards the cost of education. The amount of the 13th salary is the same as the base salary and other benefits. THR PNS Illustration of a civil servant increasing his salary Under Joko Widodo’s administration, a new policy emerged regarding the granting of vacation pay (THR). PNS THR was carried out for the first time in 2016, in compensation for the non-increase in civil servants’ salaries. At that time, the THR for civil servants was given at base salary only. This is valid until 2017. In 2018, the THR for civil servants not only receives as much as the basic salary, but also includes family allowances, supplementary allowances and performance allowances. Likewise for the 13th salary, the amount is equal to the basic salary of a month, general allowances, family, function and performance. In June 2017, a government regulation was published as the legal basis for the payment of salaries of 13 civil servants. Namely: PP. 23 of 2017 regarding the amendments to Government Regulation No. 19 of 2016 concerning the payment of salaries, pensions or thirteenth benefits to civil servants, TNI soldiers, members of the police, State officials and beneficiaries of pensions or allowances. continue reading In 2016, 2017 and 2018, civil servants’ salaries did not increase. However, they receive THR and the 13th salary paid to them in each new school year. It was only in the 2019 State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) that the government allocated a 5% increase in civil servants’ salaries. By still getting THR and the 13th salary. Watch this video

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos