India battles deadly fungal threat as virus death nears 300K

NEW DELHI Doctors in India are battling a deadly fungal infection affecting patients with COVID-19 or those who have recovered from the disease amid a coronavirus outbreak that has led the country to nearly 300,000 deaths.

The life-threatening disease, known as mucormycosis, is relatively rare but doctors suspect that the sudden increase in infection could further complicate India’s fight against the pandemic.

India has reported more than 26 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, nearly half of them in the past two months. The health ministry reported 3,741 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed deaths in India to 299,266.

It also reported 240,842 new infections, with daily cases falling below 300,000 for a week. The numbers are almost certainly underestimated, with many cases likely being missed due to limited testing.

Experts say new infections in India, which had risen sharply, may finally slow down. But there are some early indications that mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, is quickly becoming a cause for concern.

Mucormycosis is caused by exposure to mucoral mold, which is commonly found in soil, air, and even in the nose and mucus of humans. It spreads through the respiratory tract and erodes facial structures. Sometimes doctors have to surgically remove the eye to prevent infection from reaching the brain.

Federal Minister Sadananda Gowda on Saturday said nearly 9,000 cases have been reported in India so far, leading to a shortage of amphotericin B, the drug used to treat the disease.

Gowda did not share the death toll, but local media said more than 250 had died from the disease.

Health officials were working to alleviate the drug shortage, which comes at a time when the country is already running low on oxygen supplies and other health care needs, Gowda said.

Mucormycosis has a high death rate and was already present in India before the pandemic. It’s not contagious but its frequency over the past month has shocked doctors.

It’s a new challenge and things look bleak, ”said Ambrish Mithal, president and head of the Endocrinology and Diabetes Department at Max Healthcare, a chain of private hospitals in India.

Mithal said the fungal infection attacks patients with weakened immune systems and underlying conditions, especially diabetes, and irrational steroid use. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can put people who are immunocompromised at a higher risk of contracting the disease.

Previously, I only encountered a few cases each year, but the current infection rate is frightening, Mithal said.

The latest wave of coronavirus infections in rural India has already taken its toll. Now, health experts fear that over-the-counter drugs, including steroids, may increase the prevalence of mucormycosis.

SK Pandey, a doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the city of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, said unqualified doctors were giving steroids to patients in many rural areas without wondering what ‘they needed it or not.

This has led to an increase in black fungus cases in small towns where the patient has not even been hospitalized, he said.

India’s health ministry on Thursday asked states to track the spread of the disease and declare it an epidemic, forcing all medical facilities to report cases to a federal surveillance network.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the disease a new challenge. “

Associated Press writer Biswajeet Banerjee in Lucknow, India contributed to this report.