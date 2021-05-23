Imran no merchant to sell Cashmere: Qureshi





ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not a merchant, who would sell illegally occupied Indian Kashmir (IIOJ & K) to India. He was addressing a gathering of members of the Pakistani American community at the Pakistan Consulate General in New York. Qureshi said Pakistan was among the strongest voices in the international community to call for an end to the Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians in Gaza. He stressed that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with its Palestinian brethren at this critical time.

He said Pakistan was open to dialogue with its regional neighbors in order to find peaceful solutions to all outstanding issues.

He praised the contributions of the Pakistani American community in building stronger ties between Pakistan and the United States and said Prime Minister Imran Khan sees them as a major asset to the country.

Qureshi said the Pakistani American community continued to support their country’s interests on the international stage, supplemented by growing remittances.

He assured expatriates that, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, special emphasis was placed on providing efficient services for them.

He also spoke about how the government is actively legislating reforms in the delivery of public services for residents and overseas Pakistanis, including measures taken to allow overseas Pakistanis to express their precious votes.

He added that the government was vigorously pursuing measures to ensure national food and water security.

Meanwhile, Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for a broad-based partnership with the United States that would advance the common interests of the two countries in the bilateral and regional spheres.

The Foreign Minister interacted with the leadership of the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Non-Proliferation, on the sidelines of his UN-related commitments in New York, Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement.

These included Congressman Ami Bera and Congressman Steven Chabot, respectively chairman and rank member of the subcommittee.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of enhanced bilateral trade and economic cooperation to promote regional connectivity.

He highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate a peaceful political settlement in Afghanistan while stressing that peace in Afghanistan was a shared responsibility between the Afghan parties and key international stakeholders.

Congressman Bera and Congressman Chabot thanked the Minister of Foreign Affairs for his briefing and appreciated Pakistan’s invaluable contributions to regional peace and security.

They recognized the enormous potential for expanding bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States and agreed to work on strengthening the engagement of the United States Congress with Pakistan.

Qureshi also spoke with Congressman Thomas Suozzi, a member of the New York House of Representatives.

Congressman Suozzi is also the Democratic Co-Chair of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the congressman discussed bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States, regional peace and security as well as the need to strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

He thanked Congressman Suozzi for his role as Democratic Co-Chair of the Pakistan Caucus.

Qureshi stressed that Pakistan attaches importance to its long-standing partnership with the United States.

Highlighting the governments ’emphasis on economic development and connectivity, the Foreign Minister underscored the Pakistanis’ desire to deepen trade and investment ties with the United States.

He also underlined the importance attached by the government to the Pakistani diaspora.

Recognizing the positive role played by the Pakistani American community, especially in his New York constituency, the congressman agreed to work to strengthen bilateral ties and relations between Pakistan and the United States.

The Foreign Minister invited Congressman Suozzi to visit Pakistan.

The congressman expressed his keen desire to strengthen mutual exchanges between the parliaments of the two countries and agreed to undertake the visit to Pakistan.

