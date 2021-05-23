China turned Covid-19 into biological weapon and committed mass murder

Someone should get to the bottom of this (second wave of India). It’s entirely possible that China has released another pathogen, says Gordon Chang.

Q: What does the pandemic tell us about China?

A: The pandemic once again reveals the wickedness of the Chinese Communist Party. Whether or not Covid-19 started as a biological weapon, China turned it into a weapon.

For at least five weeks, and possibly longer, Chinese authorities knew the disease was highly contagious, but tried to convince the world that it was not.

At the same time, Xi Jinping was pressuring countries not to impose travel and quarantine restrictions on arrivals from China while locking down his own country. By locking up his own country, he must have thought he was preventing the disease from spreading. Which means he must have thought he was spreading the disease internationally by pressuring others to accept passengers from China.

This means Xi Jinping knew, or had to know, that he was turning an epidemic in central China into a global pandemic.

It was intentional, which makes Xis’ actions deadly. And because 3.4 million people have died so far, it was a mass murder.

Q: What should be done about it?

A: We must hold China responsible for the established deterrence. It is not the last pathogen to be generated on Chinese soil, and we cannot allow Xi to think he can spread the next disease with similar impunity.

So even if we don’t care about justice or compensation, we have to impose high costs on China so that its leaders do not start over.

It’s a question of survival. China is working on pathogens that don’t attack the Chinese but make us sick. The next disease coming from China could therefore make China the only viable society in the world. We must not allow this to happen.

We should cut off trade and investment. We should seize Chinese assets. We should end technical and scientific cooperation with China. We should implement policies designed to end the rule of the Communist Party.

Q: What do you think of Indias Second Wave?

A: Is the double mutant strain natural? Someone should get to the bottom of this. Chinese leaders have already committed mass murders, so it’s entirely possible that they have released another pathogen.

For me, it’s impossible to understand how these guys think. They do things that are so beyond my imagination that I can’t put a thing aside these monsters.

Q: What has been the response from the United States?

A: I think President Joe Biden, by refusing to confront China on Covid-19, has failed in his responsibilities. To date, China has killed 588,000 Americans. It is inconceivable to me that Biden did not raise this issue during his two-hour call with Xi in February. If you can’t talk about the massacres of Americans, you shouldn’t be President of the United States.

The response from the Biden administration has been grossly inadequate. I imagine that does not inspire confidence in the American leadership at the moment.

Q: What happens next?

A: China is attacking us maliciously, and I don’t take the continued existence of the United States for granted. If we don’t start defending ourselves, we may lose our freedom, we will lose our way of life, we will lose our sovereignty, we will lose our country.

America is not the only country at risk. In general, democratic states pose an existential threat to China. India is the biggest democracy so, of course, the Chinese are attacking it. India is as threatened as we are.

We are at a time when almost anything is possible. It is not wise to underestimate the danger the Chinese regime poses to others.

Q: What is Xi Jinping’s goal?

A: China, under Xi Jinping, has just attacked all other nations, so all other nations should work together. Xi throughout this century has elevated the imagery of the Mandate of Heaven to rule over all tianxia, ​​all under Heaven. He therefore believes he is the only legitimate sovereign in the world. His subordinates talk about it openly.

Let’s be clear: Xi is trying to overthrow the current Westphalian international system of sovereign states. So, yes, he sees Americans and Indians as subjects.

And he sees Americans as enemies. In May 2019, the Communist Partys Peoples Daily newspaper, China’s most reputable publication, ran an article declaring a peoples’ war on America. It’s more than just a clue as to what the Chinese Communists think of us. We should start listening to what they are saying. We Americans are often oblivious, ignoring warnings from enemies.

Gordon Chang can be found on Twitter at @GordonGChang.

Cleo Paskal is a Non-Resident Senior Fellow for the Indo-Pacific at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and Special Correspondent for The Sunday Guardian.