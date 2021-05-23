The 75 KPK employees who failed TWK need not doubt their national vision





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Commissioner at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) for the period 2015-2019 Situmorang jump said he saw a portfolio of 75 people KPK officers that do not pass the National Insight Test (TWK). Saut said they should not doubt his national vision. “These 75 people already have portfolios that have no doubts about their nationality, professionalism and integrity,” Saut said in a virtual chat titled “Measuring the TWK controversy after President Jokowi’s speech,” on Sunday ( 23/5/2021). Saut said the party that determines whether or not a KPK employee will be eligible should review the employee portfolio so that they can assess their integrity and records while working at the KPK. Read also: Regarding the fate of 75 employees, KPK will coordinate with Kemenpan RB at BKN next Tuesday He said that if this had been done, the issues related to the 75 KPK employees could be resolved properly. “We can solve it well because we are talking about justice there. We are talking about honesty there. So, again, please look at the portfolios of those who did not adopt it,” he said. he declares. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail In addition, Saut highlighted President Joko Widodo’s statement that in the event of a shortage of KPK employees, improvements could be made. Saut asked who was the party that assessed KPK’s lack of 75 employees and the transparency of TWK’s assessment. “What does transparency look like in gap assessment? Because we are talking about measuring it, we can also talk later about what we call our suspicion of the process from the beginning, because if we look at the process that started with the KPK law, it has been until today “, he said. Also Read: ICW Value of Firli’s Follow-up on Fate of 75 KPK Officers Still Ambiguous In addition, Saut said, if President Jokowi’s order was carried out by the KPK in not releasing the 75 employees, it should be ensured that the positions of the employees were not changed.

