Dalit organizations demand immediate aid for migrants – The New Indian Express





NEW DELHI: Dalit rights organizations have called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide immediate emergency aid and universal social protection coverage to people engaged in the informal sector. A large number of people from the unorganized sector and migrant workers belong to the Dalit, Adivasi and OBC communities. The condition of single women, including widows, the elderly, orphans and people with disabilities is likely to worsen in the crisis and exacerbate pre-existing inequalities and limited access to essential services by these communities, according to the joint statement of the Dalit organizations mentioned. The organizations sought to immediately provide subsidized food grains, health care and income assistance regardless of eligibility documents and enrollment status until such time as they were covered by all relevant programs, restarting them. Community kitchens in rural areas, especially in remote locations, provide clean drink water and wash essentials in drought-affected areas to avoid overcrowding at communal water points. Free PPE kits and immunization of the public and contract workers hired at burial / cremation sites due to the rising death toll should be a priority for the government, the statement said. Free vaccination for all marginalized communities including Dalits, Adivasi women, men and children in rural areas and urban slums due to their poor socio-economic conditions and access to health care essential, must be guaranteed. The organizations called for the announcement of a PMGKY-type economic stimulus plan for the informal sector and migrant workers for at least three to six months to help them survive with dignity in the absence of a stable income, based on the state wage rate for skilled workers, semi-skilled and unskilled labor. The government should provide assistance free of charge to the non-union workers of Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan Dhan Yojana. Financial inclusion must be ensured by opening and reactivating Jan Dhan accounts for informal sector and migrant workers, SCs, STs and women. The One Nation One Ration Card program, without administrative hassle and streamlined procedures reducing pitfalls, and maintaining a disaggregated open source database modeled on MGNREGA should be up and running, he said.

