If you thought dragon imagery was usually reserved for tourism campaigns, sporting events, and St. Davids Day, think again.

The mythical beast has been summoned into the political arena to symbolize Wales as it grapples with a 21st century, post-Covid, post-Brexit world.

Wales is part of an awesome quartet, a dragon whose wings have been cut off too long, but a dragon that will fly away again.

These are just a few of the cliché images that soar through Boris Johnsons’ description of Wales in his introduction to the new plan published by the British governments for Wales.

But it is not only the dragon, a historical figure is also drawn to the prime minister.

Victorian clothier Pryce Pryce-Jones, who pioneered the first mail order catalogs, is also used as an example of historic innovation in Wales. You can read more about Pryce Pryce Jones here.

So before we get to the details of the British governments 34-page plan for Wales, let’s take a look at some of the classic boris-isms in its foreword to the document.







(Image: Jeff Moreau)



Wales (is) such a unique member of our superb quartet.

For too long the red dragon’s wings have been cut off, its nostrils cluttered, but no more. Gorau chwarae, cyd chwarae.

Today’s Pryce Pryce-Jones have everything they need to reach their potential, and the Welsh dragon can soar once again.

So it’s dragons and magic. What about the future? Do today’s Pryce Pryce-Joneses have everything they need to reach their potential ?.

The document sets out, for the first time, the UK government’s key commitments to date to Wales.

It examines Wales’ economic, scientific and cultural contribution to the UK and what the UK can bring to Wales.

Here’s a look at some of the engagements (no dragons included):

Upgrade

In February, the UK government announced it would set up the UK-wide Upgrade Fund, allocating funds to all parts of the country. It will be allocated to projects such as the regeneration of city centers, the modernization of local transport and investment in cultural and heritage assets.

Wales will receive at least 5% of the total allocations for the first round of funding, and the Fund will also give 125,000 to each council in Wales.

Climate change

The new UK Infrastructure Bank will help tackle climate change and focus on economic infrastructure in the areas of clean energy, transport, digital, water and waste. The Bank will operate across the UK.

Building strategic relationships with Welsh local authorities and relevant institutions, such as the Development Bank for Wales, will be a priority. From the summer, the Bank will offer loans to local authorities across the UK, including Wales, at an attractive rate for high-value and strategic projects of at least 5 million, says the document.

Two gigawatts of wind power projects off the coast of North Wales, already under development, are under development and The Crown Estate has confirmed its intention to hold a formal lease cycle for offshore wind projects floating in the Celtic sea,

Freeports

Wales is promised in the plan, but what are they?

Freeports are located around shipping ports or airports. Goods arriving at Freeports from abroad are exempt from taxes and tariffs normally paid to the government.

These taxes are only paid if the goods leave the Freeport and are moved elsewhere in the UK. Otherwise, they are sent overseas without charges being paid.

The UK had seven Freeports between 1984 and 2012. Now the government is bringing them back. with a promise for Wales.

The document promises: We remain committed to establishing at least one Freeport in Wales as soon as possible. The Freeports offering will attract investment and new businesses, driving growth and prosperity in Wales.

Steel

The plan is to continue to work closely with the (steel) industry to ensure it has a sustainable future.

But it will need to decarbonize with the help of a $ 250million clean steel fund to help Britain’s steel industry shift to low-carbon iron and steel production.

New markets for Welsh products

The new Welsh Trade and Investment Hub will host export and investment specialists. It will help Welsh businesses gain support from the UK government to increase their export potential to new overseas markets like Japan, the US and India. The Hub will also support foreign investment in Wales.

Transport

The final Union Connectivity Review report is expected to be released later this summer, with final recommendations on how the UK government can improve transport infrastructure across the UK, including the UK. Wales.

The whole plan can be read here.