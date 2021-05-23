



Populism is political science that provides simple answers to complex questions. Populism is a thin ideology which sees society as ultimately separated into homogeneous and antagonistic camps, the pure people against the corrupt elite.

Populist politicians offer simple solutions to complex problems. Populist politicians are offering prescriptions that are too simple in an extremely complex world. Here are some examples. Question: Why has the price of sugar increased by 100%? Answer: The Mafia did. Question: Why has the price of wheat increased by 100 percent? Answer: The Mafia did. Question: Why has the price of electricity increased by 200%? Answer: The Mafia did.

Populism is as old as democracy. More recently, countries that have known or are currently experiencing populist leaders include the United States, United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, Brazil, and Russia. An in-depth study using a new dataset based on expert assessments for 152 candidates (including 33 populists) who participated in 73 elections around the world found that populist leaders scored high on four points.

One, the charisma; a populist leader instills in others the confidence that the leader can do the job. Two, narcissism; excessive interest in or admiration for oneself and one’s physical appearance. Third, psychopathy; lack of empathy, lack of remorse and callousness. Four, Machiavellianism; a personality trait centered on manipulation. The same study also found that populist leaders scored low on two points: mental stability and conscience.

For the record, populist politics had five distinct non-economic consequences. First, a fragmented society. Second, increased polarization. Third, civil unrest. Fourth, foreign policy disasters. Five, an inability to take a collective stand. Populist policies have had at least eight economic consequences: low GDP growth; high budget deficit; low private investment; high inflation; low competitiveness; low productivity; high corruption and special interest service.

Yes, populists operate in democratic systems. And, yes, populism is galvanizing a large, disillusioned base of neglected voters and offering them new, simplified solutions to their rather complex real-world problems. Research shows that populist leaders succeed in societies with three characteristics: low voter personal satisfaction in life, frustration with democracy, and conspiratorial thinking among voters (this is the demand side of politics populist). Yes, a standard populist tool blames your opponents for anything that happens under the sun.

Do populist politicians represent under-represented or unrepresented voters? Yes they do. Have populist politicians around the world offered their own political profile? Overall, they didn’t. Donald Trump, in his inaugural address in January 2017, said: “ For too long a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. It is outright populism: the pure people against the corrupt elite. This offers an overly simplified solution to extremely complex real-world problems, as opposed to specific solutions or a political response.

On May 21, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: All the mafias joined forces to obtain the NRO. It’s pure people against the corrupt elite narrative at its best. As easy as that. Blame the mafia, blame the others. Political response: none.

The writer is an Islamabad-based columnist.

E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @saleemfarrukh

