71.4 Percentage of respondents satisfied with the performance of Jokowi-Ma’ruf





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Up to 71.4% of those questioned said they were satisfied with the performance of President Joko Widodo and Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin. This number is the result investigation published by Puspoll Indonesia, Sunday (23/5/2021). Puspol Indonesia executive director Muslimin Tanja said the crisis conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic were not affecting the level of public satisfaction with Jokowi-Ma’ruf. Also Read: Kompas Research and Development Survey: Jokowi-Maruf Public Satisfaction Level 69.1 Percent “So far, especially at the time of the survey, 71.4% of people were satisfied with the performance of Jokowi-Ma’ruf,” Muslimin said in his presentation. “So if we look at it from a power point of view, it is illustrated that in the midst of the Covid-19 conditions our economic situation is weakening, but still provides a good assessment of the Jokowi government,” he said. declared. He said the level of public satisfaction with the government that has not been affected by this pandemic is inseparable from several efforts by the government. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail These efforts are considered to have an impact on society, directly or indirectly. For example, a number of social assistance (prohibitions) provided by the government to the community. “So I think these economic security policies are what drives the reason why the level of public satisfaction with the current government is still high,” he said. The 71.4 percent of respondents who said they were satisfied with the Jokowi-Ma’ruf government were divided into 11.8 percent very satisfied and 59.6 percent somewhat satisfied. Read also: IPO survey: 56% of the company satisfied with Jokowi, Maruf Amin 36% During this time, 24.3% were dissatisfied, 2.6% who were not at all satisfied and 1.7% did not know or did not respond. Puspoll Indonesia survey data was collected from April 20-29, 2019 through face-to-face interviews using structured questionnaires in 34 provinces. The survey sample was chosen at random using stratified random sampling with a sample size of 1600 margin of error 2.45 percent at the 95 percent confidence level.

