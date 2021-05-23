More than half of Republicans say Trump is ‘real president’, Capitol Riot does to make him look bad





More than half of Republican Party voters, 53%, said they believe Donald Trump is currently the “real president” of the United States, not Joe Biden, according to a new poll.

An Ipsos / Reuters poll released Friday addressed allegations of “The Big Lie” electoral fraud touted by Trump and his most fanatic supporters since his November 2020 loss to Biden. This most recent poll of over 2,000 American adults found that 56% of Republicans still believe the election was “rigged or the result of an illegal vote.”

Eighty-seven percent of Republicans polled said it was important for the government to impose new limits on voting to protect future elections from fraud, and 54% agreed that the riot on Capitol Hill was led by ” violent leftist protesters trying to portray Trump. “

A quarter of Americans of all political affiliations said they believed Biden’s victory was the result of an illegal count of the ballots or election rigging, compared with a majority of 55% who say she was “legitimate and correct”.

Less than a third of Republicans, 30%, said they were confident that postal or postal ballots were accurately counted in the November presidential election. By comparison, an overwhelming 86% of Democratic Party voters said they believed those votes had been counted accurately. Thirty-nine percent of Republican respondents said they “strongly agree” that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

A slight majority of independent voters, 54%, responded that they were convinced that the postal and postal ballots had been counted accurately, the Ipsos-Reuters poll found. Only 16% of independent voters said they believed Biden won as a result of rigging or illegal voting.

Looking ahead to 2024, nearly two-thirds of Republican-leaning voters have said they believe Trump should run for president again in the next election. Only 12% of Republicans said they strongly agreed that Trump played a role in the deadly Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill.

More than 80% of the 2,007 American adults polled as part of this latest Ipsos-Reuters survey identified themselves as registered to vote at their current address. Pollsters noted that the results are the most recent evidence that “Trump’s stronghold on the Republican Party remains” months after he left the White House.

Just under half of Americans overall said they “strongly agree” that Trump should not run for president again in 2024, compared to 81% of Democrats and 48 % of the self-employed.

Newsweek reached out to representatives for the former US president on Saturday afternoon for any further response or reaction.

According to an Ipsos / Reuters poll released Friday, more than half of Republicans say Trump is the “real president” and the Capitol riot was led by violent left-wing protesters trying to make him look bad. Above, a Trump supporter checks his phone on November 9, 2020 in Philadelphia. MARK MAKELA / Stringer / Getty Images

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos