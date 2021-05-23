bne IntelliNews – ISTANBUL BLOG: Erdogan’s Deadly Silence As YouTuber Turkeys Gangster Scandal Snowballs

Previously on Sedat, The Botox Chief: Our May 14 a curtain raiser told how millions of people in Turkey were fascinated by the YouTube videos posted by Sedat peker, a mob boss known as The Botox Chief or The Botox, alleging corruption among senior officials.

Since May 2, Botox has published a total of six videos, while a seventh is expected on May 23 at 7:30 a.m. Istanbul time. The total number of viewers for the first six videos is over 30 minutes. Botox, a 49-year-old gangland who has served his sentence, does not claim any copyright and YouTube statistics do not include redistributors, commentary videos with clips, snippets from TV shows, etc.

The impact of Botox remains phenomenal. Almost all Turks talk about him. He says he has about 10 videos that he intends to post in total. He undoubtedly receives professional help in the production of the videos and in public relations via social media. He uses Twitter (@sedat_peker).

After having first referred to his commentary on the state within a state Pelicans Mehmet, leader of the group and the police, turned politician and convicted criminal So that, The Botox in its latest videos transferred its attacks to Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu.

The Pelicans had kept a studied silence, while Hagar, with “professional” footwork, turned attention to Soylu, the holder of public order. Soylu was unable to remain silent.

There is a feeling that Botox totally debunked Soylu, who caught Peker’s attention by calling him a “dirty mafia” and responded with a criminal complaint. But, unless Soylu can prove otherwise, this complaint will be seen by many as nothing more than a troll. As of May 21, there is no legal investigation into the case and leave it to the traditional apes to relay credible updates on this issue from the Turkish justice system.

Botox, supposed to be released from a home in Dubai, replied to Soylus, call him to submit to righteousness, saying: He [Soylu] Said don’t run like a rat, come and get yourself in court Hey Clean Sulu [Soylu], Fancy Sulu surrender to the prosecutor and judge whose appointments you arranged, right? I will come to the Home Office that you head, won’t I? Clean up Sulu.

It’s not just Soylu that works everywhere on anyone it targets, Botox does it too. He bulldozed them to the ground. The reason is simple. Botox had business with them all, it help they get up

He claims he invested in Soylu for 20 years and offers evidence to support his claims. Botox is no fool. He knows his Don Vito Corleone very good history and literature which he can make effective use of.

A photo released by The Botox (below) shows his ex-right-hand man and Soylu celebrating Soylus’ victory in the 2008 election for the Democratic leadership Party.

By posting two videos on Twitter (below) to reveal his video call with a reporter carrying messages between him and Soylu, Botox launched an open threat: I am warning anyone whose names were mentioned in my remarks. Don’t deny me, I’ll mortify everyone. We’ll take him face to face like real men. Or, I will bring [you] collapse!

Botox refers to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his videos as Tayyip Abi. Abi means elder brother. Although he spoke of the Pelicans, he also did not stomp on Erdogans’ son-in-law, Berat Albayrak, known as the leader of the Dark Group.

It is not known whether the Erdogan family is happy or worried about the apparent respect shown them by Peker, a regular face during high society events in Turkey over the past two decades. The scandal sparked by the videos has swept the country for a month so far, but the almighty president has barely said a word about it. Albayrak has been lost to follow-up November 8, when he resigned as finance minister amid growing outcry over what critics saw as his disastrous management of Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves.

June 13, 2015, the hard times in Syria War (The war in Syria is anything but civil as the international press calls it emphatically): Botox is seen (left) chat with Erdogan (middle). The other person is Bulent Yildirim (right), head of the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH). The IHH provided humanitarian aid to jihadists in Syria. The trio are pictured at the wedding of Taha Un, then head of the Justice and Development Partys (AKP) troll army.

Crimes revealed

As for the crimes revealed by Botox, well, the list is too long. But a quick taste might include:

– Weapons sent to Syria: Botox has reiterated that it will talk about the weapons sent to Syria. It seems he is using this as a kind of blackmail and is hoping for deals.

– 4.9 tonnes of cocaine: In June 2020, the Colombian government mentionned that it seized 4.9 tonnes of cocaine destined for Turkey.

Peker alleged that Mehmet Agar was the intended recipient of this shipment.

The narco traffic to Turkey is currently in the spotlight. As we noted on May 14, Turkey is a major heroin route as some claim the country is growing in importance both as a drug user and as a cocaine route.

– Yeldana Kaharman: In 2019, a 21-year-old Kazakh student and journalist find dead in his house. Local authorities quickly closed the case, claiming that she had committed suicide. It is an open secret in Turkey that Agar and his son Tolga Agar, an AKP deputy, would have played a role in the rapid closure of the case.

Botox has reopened the Pandoras box when it comes to the Kaharman case.

On May 14th, we observed that all of the crimes mentioned in the videos are already well known to the public, but Botox recirculates them while providing open confessions as well as previously unknown details.

Audiences around the world are hoping that everything so far comes down to just a teaser for a big ending.

To be continued.