Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs high-level meeting to fight Cyclone Yaas





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a speedy evacuation of those involved in off-shore activities as he chaired a high-level meeting to review the readiness of states and central government agencies to deal with the the situation resulting from Cyclone Yaas. He called on officials to work in close coordination with states to ensure the safe evacuation of people from high-risk areas, and stressed the need to ensure that the duration of power and grid outages. communication is minimal and restored quickly, according to a statement from the PMO. He also called on officials to ensure appropriate coordination and planning with state governments to ensure that no disruption is caused to treatment and vaccination against COVID-19 in hospitals. Modi called for involving various stakeholders such as communities and coastal industries and directly reaching and sensitizing them, the PMO said. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone is expected to cross the coasts of West Bengal and northern Odisha by the evening of May 26 with a wind speed ranging from 155 to 165 km / h and gusts. at 185 km / h. It is likely to cause heavy rains in the coastal districts of West Bengal and northern Odisha. IMD also warned of a storm surge in coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha. The IMD has issued regular bulletins with the latest forecasts to all states, the PMO noted. The Ministry of the Interior is examining the situation and is in contact with the state governments, the Union territories and the central agencies concerned. It has already pre-broadcast the first installment of SDRF to all states, and the National Disaster Response Force has pre-positioned 46 teams equipped with boats, tree cutters, telecommunications equipment in five states and the ‘UT. In addition, 13 teams are airlifted on Sunday for deployment and 10 teams have been kept on standby, the PMO noted. Interior Minister Amit Shah, other ministers and senior officials attended the meeting. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

