China slowly invades Himalayan neighbor Bhutan, new study finds





BEIJING: China has been stealthily and stealthily invading its tiny neighbor Bhutan for years now, new research findings reveal.

An article published by the journal Foreign Policy said that China has built an entire city, filled with roads, a power plant, two CPC buildings, a communications base, military and police outposts and a warehouse, nearly 8 kilometers in Bhutan, the Australian news reported, news.com.au.

In early April, the Chinese welcomed a delegation of international visitors to the city of Kunming, Yunnan province, which discussed China’s mountainous southern border, which lies on rugged and uninhabited terrain.

With a population of just 800,000 compared to China’s 1.4 billion, “there’s not much Bhutan can do,” but watch Beijing take big sips of its territory, the research paper said.

“It involves a strategy that is more provocative than anything China has done at its land borders in the past,” Robert Barnett wrote in Foreign Policy earlier this month.

The largely Buddhist Bhutanese have much in common with the inhabitants of Tibet which is now in China. But diplomatically and economically, the government in Thimphu has closer ties to India and Beijing doesn’t even have an embassy in Bhutan.

That Bhutan and China cannot agree on the location of their shared 470 km border is nothing new. According to some accounts, Beijing claims 12 percent of the territory ruled by Thimphu. The recent meeting in Kunming was the 25th the two nations have held regarding the border.

China has long built roads in these disputed territories. But building an entire city on the internationally recognized territory of another nation, even if that territory is disputed, is striking, news.com.au reported.

Called Gyalaphug, or Jieluobu in Chinese, an administrative block at its center features a hammer and a sickle. A nearby banner proclaims “Resolutely uphold the basic position of the Secretary-General Xi Jinping! ”

It is estimated that several hundred people, and even more yaks, could now be living in Gyalaphug. This number is bolstered by a rotation of construction workers, party cadres, police and soldiers.

“There’s not much Bhutan can do,” Barnett said, as China would know it is clearly in violation of a 1998 agreement to leave disputed areas, news.com.au reported.

To Bhutan’s frustration, China’s territorial claims continue to grow. Gyalaphug, for example, is well found in Bhutan according to some official Chinese maps from the 1980s.

Furthermore, Bhutan is adamant that the dispute in the east of the country, where Beijing is now claiming land in the Sakteng Wildlife Reserve, is new. This has never been raised by China before. Sakteng doesn’t even have a border with China, news.com.au reported.

It does, however, border the northeast Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing also claims to be its own. Observers say this is another sign that it is not about Bhutan at all. China’s real target appears to be India.

Stealthily but steadily, Beijing is said to be building entire cities across internationally recognized borders in a dangerous new global power game.

What Beijing has already done in the South china sea – building outposts and claiming dubious sovereignty – is now also done in the Himalayas, according to reports. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail







