Boris Johnsons Roadmap Leads Us Into Metaphorical Circles | David Mitchell

Rrecently, you will probably have given the roadmap a lot of thought. I know I have. How is the roadmap going? Is the roadmap working? Is the roadmap too cautious? Is the roadmap too reckless? Are we going to be able to stick to the roadmap? Or will it be necessary to deviate from the elements of the roadmap? And, for me, the biggest question regarding the roadmap: why the hell is it called a roadmap? A cosmic joke made us repeat that stupid word over and over again with utter seriousness, like an exhausted tabloid newspaper composer humorlessly talking about breasts.

Having already abused the term lockdown, why the need to flee to a completely different continent of cliché to name the extrication strategy? Maybe something with keys could be more appropriate? A keyup? An upkey? It sounds positive and much less promiscuous in his use of metaphor. But the prime minister has no problem with promiscuity and has enthusiastically greeted, among other things, this grim snatch of management as well suited for the future.

I know this is not the first thing to call a roadmap. There are maps with roads on them, to begin with. I’m comfortable with it. Maps invariably represent other landmarks as well, but routes come to the fore to make the maps particularly useful for people planning routes by route and less of a priority purchase for long-distance runners, line enthusiasts. of force and bargees.

Then something terrible happened. Someone, while searching for a name for some sort of plan designed to achieve a particular goal or to put it more succinctly a plan, decided, a little eccentrically, that the word plan wouldn’t do. Coincidentally, a plan can sometimes mean a map like in a street map, so maybe that’s where the idea for the roadmap came from? This person probably thought that a roadmap is something that shows you how to get somewhere, so might be a suitable metaphor.

The UK is a country, let’s not forget, whose leaders have managed to name its highest-level crisis briefings after a non-native poisonous snake.

I disagree with the person in two ways. First, why a roadmap and not just a map? Why is this metaphorical demonstration of the track reserved for metaphorical motorists? Is it the subliminal influence of the automakers, implying that the only solution to any problem is driving?

And second: Maps or roadmaps don’t show you the way, they just show you where the places are in relation to each other. Then you have to find the way. A map is only a pictorial representation of the situation. What the person was thinking of was not a road map but a set of directions. Turn right at the pub, follow the road to the left, at the end of the second wave, continue straight etc.

But of course, a set of directions outside the lockdown, or a set of directions for peace in the Middle East, does not have the required corporate ring. It’s more of a notepad on the phone than a multimedia presentation. The national appetite was for more than one Germanic name. The UK is a country, let’s not forget, whose leaders have managed to name its crisis briefings at the highest level after a non-native poisonous snake. So there really is no limit to our unbearable naffness.

I was thinking about the use of the language by the British because of the news that people who are in prison are now going to be labeled prisoners. Sounds fair enough but apparently lately they haven’t always been. The terms residents, supervised persons, service users and clients are increasingly adopted. This practice obviously has the potential to anger those on the right for whom it feels political correctness, so Prisons Minister Alex Chalk took the opportunity to draw attention to it and then heroically quash it.

I absolutely think that people who are in jail should be called prisoners just because that’s the word for people who are in jail: they are jailed and they are not allowed out of jail, so they are prisoners. Calling them anything else is unnecessarily imprecise. But a source close to Alex Chalk put it differently: People in jail are there because they have committed serious crimes and must be locked up to protect the public. We should speak clearly and not pretend that these people are angels residing in a cell by choice.

It is also unnecessarily imprecise: not all detainees are there because they have committed crimes. Some are awaiting trial or have suffered miscarriages of justice. There is no need to go into how the people the state has locked up may or may not be angelic. I want them to be called prisoners just because that is what they are, and words like “supervising person” are stupid understatements. But Chalk seems to appeal to those who oppose these other terms not because they are silly and inaccurate, but because they show insufficient contempt, as if prisoners who qualify as residents get away with it. one way or another lightly despite their loss of freedom.

We’ve all been residents who have lost our freedom over the past year or so, and depending on the attitude of your neighbors, many of us have felt like supervised people, so maybe that’s why Chalk is holding out. to preserve terms that apply only to those who have literally been put in prison. I preferred the way Andrea Albutt, president of the Association of Prison Governors, put it: The word prisoner is harmless, it refers to everyone who is in prison, whether they are in pre-trial detention and not condemned or condemned. No matter what crime they may have committed, they are prisoners.

This question is an interesting struggle between two dismal aspects of our society: the lame managerial understatement versus the dog-whistle policy. On the one hand, the tendency to adopt new and ugly turns of phrase, such as the roadmap and the user of the service, because the jargon has the same cheap allure as advertising. And on the other, the political technique of diverting discontent towards the powerless and away from the powerful.

In these polarized times, I guess I’ll have to pick a side. So after some thought, I will reach out to stakeholders in the management ecosystem to get confirmation who were singing from the same hymn sheet.