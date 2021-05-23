PDM plans new anti-government movement: Sherpao – Journal





PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said on Saturday that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, had planned to launch a new campaign across the country to oust Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf- led by the federal government.

He added that the leaders of the PDM members would meet on May 29 to discuss the plan and make other important decisions.

Mr. Sherpao told a party secretariat here that efforts are underway to dispel misunderstandings among opposition alliance parties over the government’s ouster plans.

He said people were ready to take to the streets due to rising prices for essential commodities and unemployment.

The QWP leader demanded that new general elections be held in the country without outside interference to allow the true representatives of the people to form the government to solve their basic problems.

He said the ruling PTI had failed to keep its election promises over the past three years in the face of people’s misery. Mr Sherpao said Prime Minister Imran Khan was deceiving the nation by claiming that the Mafias were responsible for looting the treasury.

We want to tell Imran Khan that he is surrounded by mafias responsible for the sugar, gasoline and flour crises, he said.

The QWP chief said that despite big statements about eliminating corruption, the PTI government faced multiple corruption allegations.

He has called for a judicial inquiry into alleged irregularities in the use of Covid-19 funding, the Rawalpindi Ring Road project and the LNG scam.

Mr. Sherpao condemned the Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian people and said innocent Palestinian women and children were martyred in recent airstrikes in Gaza.

He said that although the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) passed a resolution condemning the Israeli attacks, Muslim countries should come up with a common strategy to find a permanent solution to the Palestinian problem.

The QWP leader also called on the federal government to honor the promises it made to the tribal people when Fata merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The tribal peoples have made unprecedented sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country and therefore the government should take measures to alleviate their suffering, he said.

Mr. Sherpao said the government has pledged to release 100 rupees per year for the development of the amalgamated tribal districts over the next 10 years, but has failed to act on it.

The pledged funds are expected to be released to the tribal districts under the National Finance Commission Prize for the reconstruction of infrastructure and the launch of development programs in the neglected region.

He also demanded a new census of the country’s population.

Mr. Sherpao has flayed the government for its failure to act against those involved in the sugar, flour and oil crises despite repeated promises. He said the poor had been hit hard by the record high prices for basic necessities.

On the occasion, Malik Haji Zaman Masozai, Mohabat Khan, Haji Nawab Khan Ali Sherzai, Haji Arbab, Malik Hikmat Shah, Malik Latif Masozai, Malik Rahmat Gul, Malik Essa Khan, Malik Mohammada Khan, Malik Mena Gul, Malik Zamurd Khan, Malik Nawabdin Sherzai and Malik Hukam Khan from Kurram Tribal District announced QWP membership with dozens of supporters. They were previously associated with the Pakistani People’s Party.

Posted in Dawn on May 23, 2021

