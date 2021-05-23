Dear Prime Minister, Do you now believe that no man is an island?

If Bal Narendra had spent a little more time in school instead of rushing to sell tea at a train station that didn’t even exist at the time, he would have imbibed the wisdom of a few old adages: ‘ `Don’t burn your bridges. behind you because you may still need them tomorrow ”and“ Be courteous to people you meet on the way up because you will meet them again on the way down ”. These would have served him well in this hour of his greatest political crisis, as he and the country face complete collapse. Because he has burned all the bridges, thwarted every peer and decapitated all the institutions which could have helped him to cross the troubled waters which he must now negotiate.

The destruction of India by Modi can be divided into three major phases of demonetization, 2019 and COVID-19. In the first, he brought down the bottom of the economy with demonetization and the goods and services tax, and intimidated the media into subordinate silence. In the second, after winning another term, he demolished federalism by bringing down as many as nine elected state governments and rewriting our relationship with Kashmir, putting the goal of Hinduism. rashtra on the front burner with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens, and the extraction of the Ram Mandir judgment of the Supreme Court. In the third phase, he put the parliament in the freezer with the vaccines he never bought, turned Hindu Rashtra into a Corporate Hindu Rashtra by going through the three agricultural laws and the amendments to the labor laws , quietly acquiesced to the Chinese occupation of our territories, and made a terrible mess in the management of the pandemic.

These phases overlap, of course, but traversing them is a malicious thread of subjugation of constitutional and regulatory institutions, flagrant abuse of law enforcement and police services, undermining of the judiciary, politicization of armed forces, authoritarian arrogance and insensitivity to the public. opinion, ruthless crushing of dissent and false propaganda and image building on a Goebbelsian scale.

Modi and his loyal cohorts, who still wear their N-95 masks over their eyes instead of their noses, see these phases as great achievements and milestones in establishing a majority state. But they are now discovering that it is precisely these “achievements” that defenestrated him and made him unfit and unable to rule this nation any longer. He has systematically blunted the tools of governance and now finds that he has no arrows left in his quiver to face the apocalypse the nation is currently facing. He cannot blame anyone other than himself and his pride and insatiable appetite for power for it.

He now speaks of everyone letting go of their differences and supporting the government to fight the pandemic as a united nation; it would be ironic if it weren’t so hypocritical. He has spent the past seven years doing the exact opposite: fragmenting the nation along religious, caste and regional lines, simply to accumulate more political power. His government has attacked every subset of society with vengeance: students, farmers, intellectuals, journalists, scientists, blue collar workers, voluntary organizations, academics, even social workers and activists. There have been repeated strikes across the country against his disastrous policies 250 million workers in November 2020 against new labor laws, one million doctors on December 11, 2020 against permission given to Ayurvedic doctors to perform operations , one million bank employees against the policy of privatizing public sector banks; the farmers’ strike and the OROP protests continue unabated. But he remained adamant and uncompromising. He did not say a word about the plight of migrant workers. And he now expects these disparate groups to unite behind him?

Take federalism or, in his own words, “cooperative federalism”. He now expects opposition parties not to criticize his mismanagement of the pandemic and to support him. It’s a bit rich, given that its clearly stated goal is to eliminate the opposition altogether, a “Congress-muktIndia and a “One Nation One Party” future. To do this, he used the CBI, the NIA, the ED, the Income Tax Service and friendly police forces to target political party leaders; the thousands of crores in opaque election bonds have been used profitably to bring down democratically elected governments in nine states, elections have been tailored to BJP strategy.

Modi has derided federalism, he is genetically reluctant to share power, just as he cannot share the credit for anything. Time and again it has maliciously intruded on state jurisdiction, whether by passing laws such as the Farm Laws or the GST Act or the law that makes the Lieutenant Governor the “government” in Delhi, showing complete disregard for the $ 20 million. residents of the capital who twice expelled his party in favor of the Aam Aadmi party. He changed the terms of the last finance committee to siphon more funds from states into central revenue, he won’t give them the promised GST dues, he uses the NIA, CBI and ED to prevent state police forces to pursue investigations that may embarrass his government or party. He completely usurped all powers under the pandemic law to deny states any role or political decision in the fight against the pandemic, be it lockdowns, SOPs, production, sale or distribution of vaccines. It is only now, when his blatant incompetence and arrogance exploded in his face, that he makes desperate attempts to return the ball to the States Corner. And he expects states to “cooperate” with him under these conditions?

He expects opposition parties to cooperate with him, but when a former (and well-respected) prime minister and Sonia Gandhi write to him with specific and sane suggestions for tackling the pandemic, he ignores them with the height of a Kublai Khan. Worse yet, he forces his subordinates to answer them in contemptible language and issue press releases accusing them of conspiracy and worse. He makes fun of a female chief minister with cat cries. And even after all this, he tries to present himself as a victim of the opposition’s non-cooperation! You couldn’t be more delusional than that.

He calcified the institutions intended to guide and advise the government, to act as circuit breakers and watchdogs, as bridges between the ruler and the governed. Parliament has been rendered dysfunctional, the Supreme Court has been brought into line (although some high courts still hold), the Election Commission is no more than a subordinate government department, the Information Commission is blocking more information than it publishes. The location of Lokpal is one of the biggest mysteries of the decade, bodies like the NHRC and the Minorities Commission simply publish notices that no government agency bother to respond to, the CAG spends more time drafting its reports only to be audited, on paper. government offenses (and worse) than highlighting them.

Even the Union Cabinet is a showcase for decisions made by the Prime Minister’s Office, and all reports indicate that ministers count for nothing, which is why they have all gone underground during this terrible phase of the pandemic. Government secretaries are not expected to assist in policy development, they are simply to carry out orders from the Prime Minister’s Office. The best brains no longer come to the central government, they prefer to stay in their states. Indeed, therefore, Modi’s addiction rests with only a handful of bureaucrats (mostly from Gujarat) who pass the loyalty quotient on but have little else to recommend. Under the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, even the defense forces are gradually shifting to dangerous “political” control instead of constitutionally mandated “civilian” control.

To conclude, Modi locked himself in his echo chamber and lost touch with reality. He no longer has any ideas or instruments to fight the pandemic. The state apparatus has been rendered dysfunctional, the judiciary will take a long time to reaffirm its oversight role (if ever), the mainstream media lack credibility, large sections of the population have been alienated, the opposition has many reasons to believe that cooperating with him is like hitchhiking on a tiger, scientific experts have been sidelined in favor of Coronil and dark chocolate, people are finding it increasingly difficult to do him confidence, whether in word or deed. We no longer see him in combat and the pandemic more or less follows its course. Eventually it will go away, and the Prime Minister will emerge from the debris and dust of Central Vista to take credit for it, but the corpses floating in the Ganges will tell a different story this time.

Every party, institution, expert, state or service that could have helped Modi fight the pandemic has been deliberately bent, twisted, hollowed out or scornfully dismissed in his dispensation and rendered useless, and the prime minister is now like a general with no troops or weapons. His vanity had convinced him that he could, like Icarus, soar towards the sun alone, without anyone’s help. Like Icarus, he now discovers that he should have heeded Daedalus’ advice. He could very well win again in 2024 with the help of his giant party, unlimited funds, indisputable public speaking skills, misuse of official machinery and an opposition more fractured than a shale oil field, whose leaders prefer to hang separately than hang together. He will likely continue to rule but his quiver is empty and he has lost the ability to rule. This is, and not just the pandemic, our collective tragedy.

Avay Shuklais, a retired IAS officer. A version of this article appeared on hisBlogand was edited byThreadfor style.