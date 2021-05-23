SNL is targeting Donald Trump, President Biden and more. Watch the season finale sketches





Before the sketches started rolling, the cast first thought about the year that has passed and how crazy it was.

We went from very weird shows at home to terrifying shows in person, Bowen Yang said.

Everyone was running away from New York, but Lorne [Michaels] was like, We should come back for the comedy, Ego Nwodim rang.

Yes, it was a perfect environment for a laugh, added Heidi Gardner.

The actors exchanged memories including getting tested for the coronavirus alongside celebrity hosts, how New Yorkers hit pots and pans for first responders each night before the trend gradually faded away. and masked rehearsals. Chris Rock, the season’s first host, then took the stage.

Here’s how messy the world was when I organized. I wanted Kanye West to be the musical guest and he couldn’t because he was running for president. You remember it? Said Rock. Also the week I was here the sitting president who said COVID would go away was COVID.

He continued: So the election was over, and Heat Miser is losing, right? Great moment for SNL. Clearly the right time to go to end the season. But no, those idiots did twelve more shows. Even Jim Carrey knew it was time to go home.

The jokes aimed at Donald Trump didn’t end there. But the current commander-in-chief has not been spared either.

During the show’s Weekend Update segment, co-host Colin Jost also began by comparing the end of the season to its start. I have to say I think the country is in a better place than when we started the season, he said.

In September, there were headlines like Will President Destroy Democracy? Jost said. And who can forget that time the president tried to assassinate Congress? Apparently Congress can, since the Senate is likely to block a bipartisan investigation into the Capitol Riots, thanks to opposition from Mitch McConnell.

Jost then mocked President Biden with a light joke about how he drove the new all-electric Fords F-150 Lightning pickup truck through a Michigan manufacturing plant last week.

You are probably thinking, Haha, he’s old. I bet he drives slowly. Well, look at that, said Jost. A video of Biden flooring him after speaking to the media who let out laughs was then released.

Jesus, Joe. I’m not going to lie, it made me think we were about to have our first female president, Jost joked. The last time a guy his age drove this fast, he traveled to the future.

Other skits aired throughout the night included a team or two of designer angels, one tasked with developing the human woman and the other the human man, another featuring a song about the month of the pride, which lacked its usual festivities last year, and one where Aidy Bryant and Taylor-Joy hosted a college panel.

Thank you for staying with us during an election, an insurgency and an objection that there was an insurgency, said Cecily Strong.

And as someone who played Rudy Giuliani and lived the year through his eyes, I can tell you it was a wild ride, baby, Kate McKinnon added.

Watch some of the night’s skits:

Shannon Larson can be contacted at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @ shannonlarson98.

