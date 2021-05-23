Pakistan on track to meet renewable energy targets by 2030: Amin Aslam





Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on climate change Malik Amin Aslam said on Sunday that Pakistan would become the world’s best example of the green energy revolution, with the government in on track to meet the renewable energy targets in 2030 and will increase it to 60% through renewable resources.

Pakistan was encouraging private sector investment in renewable energy projects to meet its clean energy target by 2030 and it would produce 60% of its electricity from renewable sources, he said during the report. an interview with PTV News.

The SAPM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Green Pakistani Vision aims to transform the country into a lush green land with a clean environment for people and that this is the top priority of the government.

Amin said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to rise to the challenge of launching a green recovery through ecosystem restoration to protect nature and create much-needed green jobs.

Pakistan has made remarkable progress in recent years, providing electricity connections and impressively scaling up the use of renewable energy, especially solar, he added.

He said Pakistan is also preparing to approve its first-ever national forest policy which aims to protect and promote the wise use of national forests, protected areas, natural habitats and watersheds.

These ecological zones are of immense importance and their restoration can improve livelihoods and human well-being, he added.

Speaking about food security, he said that Pakistan, at first, with 8 districts, adopted the Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA) policy to achieve food security and broader development goals in a changing climate and increasing food demand.

He said the government was taking revolutionary steps to develop technologies to address climate change issues in the country, adding that climate-smart agriculture would help increase sustainable productivity, build farmers’ resilience, reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture and increase carbon sequestration.

The project aims to increase household income by improving employment potential and increasing agricultural productivity and production.

Responding to a question on farmland, he said that to combat overpopulation, vertical cities were the best solution and vertical cities could accommodate thousands of people in a building that could save farmland.

He said all housing companies need to get a regular NOC from the government before starting their projects on agricultural land, adding that housing projects on unproductive and barren land are preferred to reduce pressure on farmland, which would ensure safe food baskets.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan also focused on city master plans and presented Kissan Dost’s policies.

Amin said the Pakistani economy has exceeded expectations, with all major macroeconomic indicators showing a positive trend amid the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in a GDP growth rate of 4% this fiscal year.

PM Imran Khan’s 10 Billion Tsunami Tree Project would also be helpful in meeting environmental goals, adding that the actions were taken as part of the PM’s vision for a clean and green Pakistan, including planting and harvesting activities. massive protection of trees nationwide, promotion of renewable energies, coal shelving. energy projects, promotion of electric vehicles, public transport system, creation of new national parks and protection of forests.

