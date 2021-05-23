Senior Chinese diplomat visits Russia as relations reach all-time high





The top Chinese diplomat will travel to Russia on Monday for security talks, the latest sign of deepening ties between Beijing and Moscow amid heightened uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic. Yang Jiechi, who heads China’s central foreign affairs committee, will be in Russia until Wednesday for a strategic and security consultation, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday. Yang will also visit Croatia and Slovenia before returning to China. The announcement came as the two countries place greater emphasis on bilateral ties at a time when US dominance over geopolitics has receded and the coronavirus has fueled global upheaval. It was also made just days after Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the Chinese and Russian presidents, witnessed the video link launch of a nuclear power project. The deal, which was signed in 2018, involves Russia helping China build four nuclear reactors. Putin said at the launch on Wednesday that relations between neighbors had reached “the highest level in history,” reiterating comments from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in March. China and Russia have “strongly supported each other” in the face of the pandemic, Xi said, and referred to a “comprehensive strategic coordination partnership for a new era.” The comments add to the recent emphasis on closer ties in the run-up to the 20th anniversary of the signing of a treaty between the two countries aimed at strengthening cooperation. advised Last year, during a phone call with Putin, Xi stressed the need for closer relations with Russia given the “turmoil” caused by the coronavirus pandemic and said the 2001 treaty established the concept. of building a new type of international relations, depending on the state. media. The coronavirus has created foreign policy opportunities elsewhere for the two countries, which have offered vaccines to low- and middle-income countries. In China, new cases of the coronavirus have remained low since the middle of last year, as its economy has recovered much faster than other major countries. A closer relationship between China and Russia contrasts with their relationship with the United States. President Joe Biden has vowed to confront China on human rights, intellectual property and economic policy and called the country the most serious competitor of the United States. The US president also imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia for “harmful foreign activities.” The nuclear deal was launched as China seeks to reduce its dependence on coal, of which it is by far the world’s largest consumer, to meet new energy goals, including reducing net carbon emissions to zero. here 2060.

