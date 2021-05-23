Rising Republican star Elise Stefanik is a big Trump booster – but so is Canada





Rising Republican star Elise Stefanik, whose support for former US President Donald Trump propelled her into a key party leadership role, has also been active in strengthening relations between the United States and Canada.

Some political observers say his new role as Republican No.3 in the House of Representatives could be a boon to this relationship, with more emphasis on bilateral issues.

“She is probably the most knowledgeable person in the leadership of the Republican House in Canada,” said Chris Sands, director of the Institute of Canada at the Wilson Center in DC. “So I think it’s a good thing that she’s trying to make sure that [even though] she’s a Trump supporter, she’s not doing this at the expense of good Canada-U.S. relations. “

The MP for New York, whose district borders Canada, has been a staunch defender of free trade, an opponent of tariffs, and fought to ease border restrictions – positions that ironically put her in touch. disagreement with the former president.

“Canada continues to be our best economic ally, and we must actively work to maintain our partnership with them so that it is productive and beneficial to both countries,” Stefanik said in 2019, when she became co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus, a bipartisan group of House members who focus on the policies at the heart of the Canada-U.S. Partnership.

While his profile could rise even more if Republicans regain control of the House midway through 2022, simply having someone who “knows something serious about Canada, the importance of trade moving … [her]at the top level of the party, that’s really a good thing, ”Sands said.

David MacNaughton, Canada’s Ambassador to the United States from 2016 to 2019, agreed that it is in Canada’s best interest to have someone who knows the country inside out in this leadership position.

“Who knows what’s going to happen in the future. She’s quite young. She could be there for a while,” he said.

Defended Trudeau

Last week Stefanik was elected conference chair, a position that belonged to Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Republicans kicked Cheney out of that post for continually calling Trump for helping spur the violent insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 and for pushing false claims that voter fraud caused his reelection defeat last November.

Stefanik backed some of Trump’s baseless claims about widespread electoral cheating, and after the attack on Capitol Hill she voted against the formal approval of the Pennsylvania state-certified electoral votes for Joe Biden.

But Stefanik disagreed with the former president on trade and tariff issues, particularly with regard to Canada.

Stefanik defended Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from the Twitter beards thrown at him by then-President Donald Trump. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

In a 2018 interview with North County Public Radio, Stefanik said she was “concerned about [Trump’s] rhetoric “on trade and threats of tariffs, and that it was not” a strong economic policy to enter into a trade war with an ally and an important economic partner like Canada “.

She stressed the importance of strengthening the trade relationship between the United States and Canada and increasing its capacity to export American products to Canada.

Stefanik also defended Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from Trump’s tweeted beards. The former president had called Trudeau “weak” and “very dishonest”.

“This is an example where I did not support the president’s rhetoric,” she told NCPR.

‘Very convenient’

Meanwhile, last January Stefanik and Brian Higgins, the Democratic caucus co-chair, wrote an open letter in a bipartisan effort to get the new Biden administration to immediately prioritize reopening the northern border after it was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

David MacNaughton, Canada’s Ambassador to the United States from 2016 to 2019, worked with Stefanik. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)

MacNaughton said in his dealings with Stefanik he found her “very practical and very focused.”

“I knew she was ambitious and that she was promising. And all I can say is that I didn’t really see her at that point as someone particularly close to Trump.”

Sands, who has also worked with Stefanik, said he believes voters in his district, even those who like Trump, “would say, ‘Well, but wait a minute, Canada-US relations are pretty important.’

Sands credits her for staying focused on crafting a plan “so people can predict when they can visit loved ones, family across the border.”

Liberal MP Wayne Easter, co-chair of the Canada-US Inter-Parliamentary Association, said that given Stefanik’s new role as chair, “we need to intensify our relationship with her.”

Easter said that as chair of the conference, she can bring forward the issue of America’s energy dependence on Canada and highlight the amount of hydroelectricity coming from Canada.

“Even mentioning these things as president at least puts it on people’s minds. It gives them ideas… that he’s a very important neighbor up there, up north.

Liberal MP Wayne Easter has said he believes Stefanik could help resolve Canada-U.S. Problems. (CBC) Reopening of border a keytheme

Kathryn Friedman, associate professor of law and planning at the University of Buffalo and expert in Canada-U.S. Relations, said that “Stefanik’s support for the Canada-U.S. Relationship and the opening of the border the most quickly and as effectively as possible will continue to be a theme of hers, just because of the voters she represents. “

Friedman was unsure of the impact Stefanik’s loyalty to Trump had on these files. Progress will ultimately depend on her ability to work with the Biden administration and her fellow Democrats on these issues, she said.

Friedman said the tone and tenor of Stefanik’s situation on the 2020 election could be prejudicial.

“I have to believe, because she is a staunch supporter of the former president, that people, maybe Democrats in particular, might be less inclined” to work with her.

