Severe weather kills 21 runners

High winds and freezing rain hit race participants Twenty-one runners have died after extreme weather conditions hit a long-distance race in northwest China. High winds and freezing rain hit participants of the 100 km ultramarathon on Saturday in the Stone Forest of the Yellow River, a tourist spot in Gansu province. The race was halted when some of the 172 runners disappeared and a rescue operation was launched. Many stranded runners are said to be suffering from hypothermia. Officials said 151 runners have now been confirmed safe and eight of them have been injured. Rescuers brought equipment to help them with their search efforts The race started at 9:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) on Saturday, with some of the contestants leaving wearing only shorts and t-shirts. Surviving participants said forecasts showed wind and rain to be expected, but nothing as extreme as what they experienced. About three hours after the start, a mountainous part of the race was affected by hail, heavy rains and gales, which caused temperatures to drop, according to officials in the nearby town of Baiyin. One runner, Mao Shuzhi, told Reuters news agency she turned around when the weather changed. “The rain was getting heavier and heavier,” said Ms. Mao, who was about 15 miles from the race at the time and had yet to reach the mountains. She decided to return to her hotel, after having had bad experiences with hypothermia, but others continued or were already in the worst affected areas. Many runners reportedly lost their way on the road as the weather affected visibility. More than 1,200 rescuers have been deployed, aided by thermal imaging drones and radar detectors, state media said. The operation continued through the night until Sunday morning, during which time a further drop in temperature made the search even more difficult, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported. The deaths have sparked public outrage on Chinese social media, with anger mostly directed at the Baiyin government and dissatisfaction with the lack of contingency planning. At a press conference on Sunday, the mayor of Baiyin, Zhang Xuchen, said, “As the organizer of the event, we are full of guilt and remorse. We express our sincere condolences and sympathy to the families. victims and injured. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos