Boost for small businesses! How PM Narendra Modi’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat Initiative Helps Startups in Tier 2 Cities

There was a time when one company coordinated with another and the chain continued to make India a business center. Nonetheless, cities to cities began to connect with each other until we could see economic growth in the nation. But with Covid-19, many companies had to shut down their businesses and were later left with no choice but to be atma-nirbhar. Shivam Soni, CEO and Founder of Beyoung Folks Private Limited, explains how the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative is helping level 2 urban start-ups by giving a boost to small businesses: –

“Certainly this foreclosure has given a lot of businesses a blow, but some have also seen it as an opportunity, as there is no other option but to do your utmost to line your pockets to survive. the notion of independence. Development of business ideas has had some success among companies. Here are some examples to relate. Health and disinfection have become very important in the last two years. In view of this, of many suppliers also started disinfecting and disinfecting masks business as it has become an essential product. So apart from Dettol and Lifebuoy which were the main brands of disinfectants, many people started to manufacture and sell the masks. their after the shortage of disinfectants across the country. In addition, many people started selling them in bulk from town to town, ”says Shivam Soni.

“The idea of ​​starting businesses started with buying and selling products online. Since relocating has become a crime, online sources have seen an increase in their activity. For this, brands have started joining popular online sites like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, etc. Portals gave birth to many small businesses because they could resell in a way that could not be done with retail outlets. Second, many online manufacturing sites have also gotten a boost after their online rise in the market, ”added Shivam Soni.

“Atma nirbhar abhiyan’s initiative has also benefited in many ways. The government has launched several policies, including a 5,000 crore rupee credit facility for street vendors. These credits would be available on affordable loans with an initial loan of minimum capital of Rs. 10,000. The program will cover both rural and urban areas. The idea is to make sellers benefit up to 50 lakh by initiating a loan flow of 5,000 crore rupees across the country. With an online boost, liberal bank lending, and the development of e-commerce market flows, people can certainly find their composure in these difficult times. Speaking of the growth from city to city, the online marketplace is spread to a wide range across the country. Therefore, B2B as well as B2C can be used when it comes from city to city For this, courier services are still liberal to facilitate buying and business growth, ”concludes Shivam Soni.