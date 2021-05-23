More than 93,000 baby calves saved thanks to PMI for breeding projects





ISLAMABAD – The Livestock and Dairy Development Council, under the Prime Minister’s Initiative for the Livestock Project, has rescued more than 93,000 baby calves in the past two years, which has helped to a significant increase in local meat production, in addition to increasing the income of farmers, especially small producers in the country.

The Prime Minister’s Initiative to Improve Livestock Businesses projects aimed to increase the production of quality beef and mutton in the country, in addition to building the capacity of pastoralists in calf and park farming. fattening to reduce the mortality of baby calves.

The other goals were to strengthen backyard poultry to fight protein deficiency and malnutrition across the country, which also reflects Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

The Save the Calf project was started with a total cost of Rs3, 401.699 million with the federal share of Rs1, 103.382 million, while the provincial government contribution was Rs2, 298.320 million, said project manager PMI Save the Calf Dr Muhammad Mohsin Kiani.

In a meeting held here to review the progress of the Prime Minister’s Initiative for the Livestock Project, he said that so far the project has used 23% of the total allocated resources and successfully achieved its goals, adding that the significant growth of meat, including beef, mutton and chicken.

Over the two years of the projects, approximately 55, 451 farmers benefited from the savings of more than 93,000 baby calves, resulting in an increase of 5,060 metric tons of meat in the country, adding this addition to that. ; capacity building of more than 15,000 farmers in the field of calf rearing was also carried out.

He informed that the calf feedlot fattening project was also started with a total cost of Rs 2,385.139 million with a federal share of Rs 680.410 million while the provincial share was Rs 1,704.729 million. .

So far 22% of the total budget has been used, adding that over the two years of the project, more than 24,615 beef farms and 2,058 sheep farms have been established in which nearly 110,094 animals have been established. fattened to produce premium beef and more than 100,000 lambs have been fattened to produce quality mutton across the country, he added.

The Minister was further informed that in addition to this, capacity building of around 12,000 feedlot calf fattening farmers has also been carried out.

Meanwhile, under the Backyard Poultry Initiative, around 23% of the total budget has been used and over 1.3 million poultry have been distributed to deserving families with capacity building. of 84,532 beneficiaries, he added, adding that the total cost of the project. was 1,635.471 million rupees with a federal share of 279.331 million rupees, 349.30 million rupees provincial and the beneficiary share of 1,006.84 million.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos