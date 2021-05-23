Ministry of Investment to facilitate completion of stagnant projects at NTT

Liputan6.com, Jakarta Minister of investment Bahlil Lahadalia will help investors overcome obstacles to the realization of their investment plans in the regions.

In accordance with the mandate of President Joko Widodo, the ministry Investment will implement a recovery strategy by visiting business players, both foreign investment (PMA) and domestic investment (PMDN) directly to discuss the investment constraints they face.

Deputy Investment Implementation Control Imam Soejoedi said the Investment Ministry will continue to be committed to helping investors solve their problems, which of course will work with local governments during Implementation.

“We will help as much as possible, but entrepreneurs must be able to encourage the local and regional economy. Commercial actors must offer as many opportunities as possible to the commercial actors where the project is located in order to be able to collaborate, develop and succeed together, ”Imam said. during a meeting with companies at NTT, Sunday (5/23/2021).

Imam explained, in addition to facilitating the resolution of issues faced by investors, Ministry of investment also undertakes to make investments in PMA and PMDN commercial players who are either at the investment interest stage or who have obtained permits.

Another thing that is also a priority for the Ministry of Investment is to encourage the acceleration of businesses generating currency and creating jobs, to speed up collaboration between entrepreneurs and MSMEs.

He continued, in the past, many foreign investors entered the regions, giving less opportunities to commercial actors in the project location area.

From engineering, construction, subcontracting, supply chain, to the catering sectors, it is given to subsidiaries or shareholders in this country. So those who get the jobs are the same companies, Imam added.

For this reason, the government encourages the collaboration of investors with entrepreneurs and local MSMEs so that money can flow in the region. Of course, regional entrepreneurs who are professional and have good skills and abilities.

During the meeting, several obstacles were identified, including those related to infrastructure, overlapping permits, land acquisition and sector policies.

Also present were representatives of 6 commercial players from NTT province, including PT. Bayu Alam Sejahtera, PT. Muria Sumba Manis, PT. Inti Daya Kencana, PT. Semen Timor, PT. Gulf Mangan Group and PT. Healthy and prosperous development.

Minister Bahlil unpacked many natural resources of the Republic of Indonesia lost, this is the cause

Bahlil Lahadalia was the head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) of Advanced Indonesia during the time of Joko Widodo Ma’ruf Amin.

Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM, Bahlil Lahadalia admit that a lot natural resources in Indonesia which is lost due to the lack of endorsement. Wood is one example.

He said that Indonesia’s golden age at that time was wood. However, now all of Indonesia’s forests have been cut down, both on the islands of Kalimantan and Sumatra, so they are gone.

“The next question is whether there are 10 big Indonesian companies that dominate the world for Hilarisasi wood? Nothing. Because we export timber, we send raw products to other countries that get added value, ”Minister Bahlil said at a public lecture at Citra Bangsa University, Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara on Saturday ( 22/5).

So the second golden time is gold. Currently, Indonesia’s largest gold mine, Freeport, will soon shut down, but there is no downstream that adds value. Therefore, the government took over to acquire 51% of the shares of Freeport which were controlled by foreigners.

“This has just been forced to build a foundry under the administration of Pak Jokowi to acquire 51 percent of the shares in Freeport which have been controlled by foreigners,” he said.

other than that natural resources what was missing was a fish. Indonesia has fairly extensive marine waters, but is still unable to compete in developing a fishing industry with Vietnam and Thailand.

“Why because we never thought downstream. Our coal is almost exhausted, we continue to send, even if we still import 5.4 million gas and it has been a year and we never think about our downstream imports even if it can be a substitution of imports ”, a he explained.